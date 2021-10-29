NFL Trade Deadline: 3 players the Browns should target

The Cleveland Browns should look to be buyers at the trade deadline this season. They have a record of 4-3 and are in contention to win the AFC North. Although Odell Beckham Jr. is a possible candidate to be traded away, the Browns should focus primarily on adding to their roster.

Certain areas like the offensive line, safeties and cornerbacks could use more depth. There is no shortage of players in these positions who could be available. Here are three players who would be a positive addition to the Browns roster via trade.

# 1 - Andre Dillard (OT, Philadelphia Eagles)

The Browns' offensive tackles have been playing through injuries this season. Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin have both missed two games. They've been on the injury report most of the season. Backup tackle Chris Hubbard was also put on season-ending IR after Week 1, leaving their depth depleted.

Andre Dillard is a solution to their depth issues. Dillard is on the trade block as the Eagles found their pair of starting tackles, Jordan Maialta and Lane Johnson. Dilard was a first-round pick in 2019, and is worth the gamble for the Browns.

They have reported interest in Dillard, who they'd likely be able to get for a relatively low cost.

# 2 - Xavien Howard (CB, Miami Dolphins)

Xavien Howard has tried to get out of the Miami Dolphins organization before this season. Howard appears content being with the Dolphins now. But the Browns could blow them away with a big enough trade package.

David Furones @DavidFurones_ Xavien Howard, asked about trade deadline coming up and other teams’ potential interest in a CB, points at the word “Dolphins” on his shirt. “Miami Dolphins, baby!” Xavien Howard, asked about trade deadline coming up and other teams’ potential interest in a CB, points at the word “Dolphins” on his shirt. “Miami Dolphins, baby!”

The Dolphins are 1-6, and are backtracking from the progress they showed last season. The Browns would have a lethal duo of Howard and Denzel Ward if they traded for Howard. Odell Beckham Jr. could help sweeten the deal and entice the Dolphins to pull the trigger.

# 3 - Marcus Maye (S, New York Jets)

Marcus Maye is the best player on the New York Jets' roster on both sides of the ball. But Maye is also on the trade block and isn't projected to be a part of the Jets' rebuild going forward.

Maye has stated before that he is interested in being traded. The Browns would benefit from having Maye's versatility at the back end of their defense. Maye is capable of lining up in multiple positions, which masks some of the Browns' weaknesses.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Maye is 28 and still has some prime years left in him. The Browns are looking to contend but need to cut down on allowing open receivers downfield. Maye can fix that weakness and raise the Browns' ceiling by himself.

Edited by Piyush Bisht