5 trades Super Bowl contenders should make before trade deadline ft. Odell Beckham Jr

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. Super Bowl contenders will look to acquire players to bulk up their roster and address their flaws.

The deadline is the last big opportunity to make a move that could be the difference between a playoff appearance and a Super Bowl run. Here are five trades that contenders should make before the deadline.

Fantasy Sports Radio @SiriusXMFantasy



BRING YOUR PREDICTIONS

⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ Who gets traded before the #NFL trade deadline on November 2nd?BRING YOUR PREDICTIONS⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ Who gets traded before the #NFL trade deadline on November 2nd? BRING YOUR PREDICTIONS ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️

5 trades contenders should make before the deadline

#5 - Melvin Ingram to the Arizona Cardinals

Melvin Ingram has reportedly requested a trade because he is unhappy with his reduction in playing time. If the Steelers do trade him, the Cardinals are a team that makes sense.

Unfortunately, their defensive leader, J.J. Watt, injured his shoulder and will likely miss the rest of the season. Ingram could replace him at the trade deadline on one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I’m told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don’t want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner? As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I’m told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don’t want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner?

#4 - Darius Slay to the Tennessee Titans

With the Eagles in rebuilding mode, Darius Slay is one of the players they could look to move on from at the trade deadline.

The Titans have looked strong this season but their one big weakness is still their pass defense. Slay is a cornerback that can help improve their coverage.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire