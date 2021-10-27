NFL Trade Deadline: 3 reasons the Dolphins should part ways with Xavien Howard 

Xavien Howard is coming off a season in which the cornerback had ten interceptions, 49 solo tackles, and earned an 87.3 PFF grade.

Yet just a handful of games into 2021, it is becoming clearer with every passing day that the Dolphins should move on from the cornerback.

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 reasons the Dolphins should part with Xavien Howard

#1 - High value during selling season

The Dolphins are 1-6 and, barring a miraculous comeback, will finish the season well under .500 and out of the playoffs. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the time to sell assets is running short.

The Dolphins should be looking to trade pieces now to desperate teams for a premium instead of waiting for the offseason.

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ Thing of beauty from Ryan to Pitts. Xavien Howard had him smothered (.4 yards of separation per @NextGenStats ) and Ryan still drops this in the bucket Thing of beauty from Ryan to Pitts. Xavien Howard had him smothered (.4 yards of separation per @NextGenStats) and Ryan still drops this in the bucket https://t.co/XBkY8ql1iH

By trading Howard now, the Dolphins can easily net an extra player or draft pick by simply timing the sale correctly.

With a commodity as valuable as Howard, the Dolphins could get sufficient ammo to trade up to get a quarterback in next year's NFL Draft if they need to go that route.

That is, if they don't end up with a top pick anyway (or Deshaun Watson).

#2 - Not a team player

As a whole, Xavien Howard's attitude isn't matching his production. For those who missed it, the cornerback spent a sizable chunk of the offseason holding out for a new contract and asked for a trade.

In 2020, the cornerback had ten interceptions and earned an 87.3 PFF grade. However, 2021 hasn't been nearly as kind to him.

Through seven games in 2021, Howard earned a 64.8 PFF score and has two interceptions. Through seven games, Howard is on pace for less than half of the interceptions he had in 2020.

Xavien Howard is trending down. However, he wants to make more money. It would be smart to get ahead of this and move on from Howard.

#3 - Expensive in the future

Xavien Howard is currently making about $15 million per year. If the cornerback wants more money, the Dolphins may have to pay him more than that.

A rebuilding team that is rumored to be thinking about acquiring Deshaun Watson should be thinking about where they can keep spending low elsewhere on the team.

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Unfortunately, getting a franchise quarterback is worth more than having a great cornerback. While Howard has been undeniably great for the Dolphins, Deshaun Watson would simply win more games.

Howard is having an average year (by his standards) and the team is 1-6. If the Dolphins have to choose between Watson and a cornerback, they will choose the quarterback.

Edited by LeRon Haire