3 players who could win NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022

The Comeback Player of the Year award is usually handed out to a single player who was injured the previous season then comes back the next year and is extremely productive. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the award for the 2021 season, beating out other potential candidates including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Like most years, the 2021 NFL season featured major injuries to several superstars. Their year ended short and they will look to bounce back strong in the 2022 NFL season. Here are three potential candidates to win the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award based on players who could come back strong after a 2021 injury.

3 potential candidates for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award

#1 - RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry was well on his way to a third straight rushing title before injuring his foot eight games into the 2021 NFL season. Despite playing less than half the year, he still recorded 937 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns. He would have had a chance to record his second consecutive 2,000 yards rushing season if he hadn't been hurt.

Bama NFL @TheBamaNFL Happy 28th Birthday to Heisman Winner, National Champion, All American, All Pro and owner of the NFL record for the longest rushing touchdown in NFL History. Derrick Henry @KingHenry_2 Happy 28th Birthday to Heisman Winner, National Champion, All American, All Pro and owner of the NFL record for the longest rushing touchdown in NFL History. Derrick Henry @KingHenry_2 https://t.co/qV3eNWpstB

Henry was able to return for the Titans' playoff game but ultimately missed nine games during the season. He scored a touchdown on his return and will look to bounce back fully next year. He is one of the favorites to win the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year if he's back to full strength.

#2 - RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic players in the entire NFL. He combined for nearly 4,500 offensive yards in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Unfortunately he's only been able to appear in ten games combined over the last two seasons due to various injuries. If he can get back to his old form and remain healthy in 2022, he's a legitimate candidate to win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

#3 - WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas set an NFL record for the 2019 season by recording 149 receptions. He averages more than seven receptions per game in his career and has eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards in each of his four full seasons. He was only able to log seven games in 2020 before missing the entire 2021 season. He has the potential to win the Comeback Player of the Year award if he's able to overcome the extended injury.

