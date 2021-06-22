3 potential trade candidates for the Denver Broncos before 2021 training camp

The Denver Broncos' roster could be one of the most likely to receive a facelift ahead of training camp. While they are well-off in most positions on both sides of the ball, there are a couple of gaping holes that need to be filled sooner rather than later.

Specifically, the quarterback and the offensive line positions could use the most work. Here are the best options for the Denver Broncos to get a quick fix as they look to salvage something from the offseason.

Denver Broncos' quick fixes

#1 - Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

The wait is agonizing for Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers fans alike. Will Aaron Rodgers be wearing green or orange in September? Denver needs a better solution than Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, who both led 5-11 campaigns in 2020.

In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, the Denver Broncos are lagging far behind and risk falling further down the pecking order if the quarterback situation goes unaddressed in 2021.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is coming off an MVP season in which he made the NFC title game and threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. If those numbers were to come to Denver, the division would change dramatically.

#2 - Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)

Since the Aaron Rodgers situation is still cloudy, the Denver Broncos could look at another impressive quarterback if the Packers don't blink in the standoff.

Enter Deshaun Watson. Watson has reportedly made it known that he would like to be a Denver Bronco but, unlike the NFL's reigning MVP, Deshaun Watson is facing numerous lawsuits that will likely hamper his availability in 2021.

Last season was Deshaun Watson's best statistical year. He threw for almost 5000 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Put simply, this would be a massive upgrade for the Denver Broncos, who have not seen a quarterback put up similar numbers since 2014.

#3 - Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles)

Quarterback may be the biggest hole in the team but center is right up there in the conversation. As things stand, the Denver Broncos will be relying on Lloyd Cushenberry III. Granted, rookie seasons are expected to be painful yet educational, but Cushenberry's numbers have created an uneasy feeling heading into 2021.

Texans appear set on delaying Deshaun Watson decision as long as possible https://t.co/qFQJbU2AYi pic.twitter.com/RVYA16kB42 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 15, 2021

Cushenberry put up a 40.5 PFF score in 2020. If he doesn't show the Denver Broncos some improvement during minicamp, the Denver Broncos should be looking for a replacement. The best place to look would be a team that just drafted a replacement for an aging but solid player.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted the first center in the NFL Draft in the second round, seemingly looking for a replacement for Jason Kelce, who's 33 and in the twilight of his career.

Deshaun Watson

That said, Kelce is still putting up decent numbers. PFF had him graded as a 69.6 for 2020.

Compared to Lloyd Cushenberry III, the Denver Broncos could see a considerable upgrade at center with Jason Kelce and could keep Cushenberry around to learn from the Eagles center. Alternatively, they could draft another center in 2022 who could learn under Kelce for a year.

