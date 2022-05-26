3 potential trades Cowboys can look into ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys continue to prepare their final roster for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. They have used the 2022 NFL offseason to further improve the depth of their roster by signing players during the free agency period and selecting quality additions during the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the Cowboys roster looks solid coming off a division title last year and being the favorites to defend that title this coming season, they still have a few areas that could improve. As the offseason winds down and training camps begin to open, the trade market could potentially heat back up again. Here are three trade targets they could consider to improve their roster.

Potential trade targets for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2022 NFL season

#1 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel was one of the best wide receivers during the 2021 NFL season, earning an All-Pro selection. During the offseason, he has consistently said that he wants to move on from the San Francisco 49ers to a new team for the 2022 NFL season.

While the 49ers have said they don't wish to trade him, their hand may be forced if he decides to sit out and refuses to play unless traded. The Cowboys made sense as a possible landing spot after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this year.

#2 - Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams

Greedy Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract heading into the 2022 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns are yet to sign him to a contract extension, making him a potential trade candidate. They also gave a huge extension to Denzel Ward and selected another cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft, so they could be planning to move on from Williams.

Trevon Diggs emerged as a superstar cornerback for the Cowboys during the 2021 NFL season, leading the entire league in interceptions and being selected as an All-Pro. Their depth at cornerback is a bit weak beyond Diggs, so Williams could help them.

#3 - Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates III entered the 2022 NFL offseason seeking a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. After failing to agree on a long-term deal, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates. He is reportedly unhappy with their decision and has even threatened to refuse to play on the tag this year.









If the Bengals cannot agree to terms with Bates, he could potentially become a trade candidate according to ESPN reports that Bates "does not intend to play on the franchise tag."

If the Bengals cannot agree to terms with Bates, he could potentially become a trade candidate. Safety is one of the weakest positions for the Dallas Cowboys, so if Bates becomes available, it will make sense for them to pursue him.

