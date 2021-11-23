Fantasy Football: 3 QBs whose stock takes a hit entering Week 12

The upcoming weeks of the fantasy football season are important as managers jockey for playoff positions. In fantasy and real life, the quarterback position is still important for any team’s chances. After week 11, we look at 3 QBs whose stock fell because of their performance and take a look at their prospects for Week 12 and beyond.

Week 12 Fantasy Football: 3 QBs whose stock is trending down

#1 - QB Josh Allen

The stallion has not played up to the high standards he set last season. While Josh Allen has not been particularly horrible, he has not lived up to the high draft capital that fantasy managers invested in him this season. His scoring numbers have not been prolific, especially as a rusher. He had 9 rushing TDs in 2020 and only 3 this season through Week 11.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Josh Allen has had enough of today’s game. Get him a beer. (via ig:Echance99) Josh Allen has had enough of today’s game. Get him a beer. (via ig:Echance99) https://t.co/eOcP70nlYj

The upcoming schedule does Allen no favors as he still has to face the New England Patriots twice, the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Carolina Panthers. Week 16 is in the midst of the fantasy football playoffs, so fantasy managers who have Josh Allen as their starting QB will hope that he puts up numbers against the tough New England defense.

Fantasy Advice: Josh Allen should not be benched by any means, but managers should temper their expectations and just hope that he uses his legs more and finds WR Stefon Diggs for more touchdowns.

#2 - QB Russell Wilson

Rather than let Russ cook, perhaps the Seahawks should have let Russ heal. Russell Wilson has simply not looked sharp since his return from a finger injury. In Weeks 10 and 11, Wilson had no TD passes with 2 interceptions. The Seahawks went 0-2 during that period and are fast losing any chance of making the playoffs.

The rest of the season's schedule for the Seahawks is not the easiest path for the team or fantasy managers who rely on Russell Wilson. Seattle still faces the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Chicago Bears.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Russell Wilson was shut out for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday, occurring in his 150th start.



Fun fact: Drew Brees (286 starts) and Peyton Manning (265) were never shut out in their entire careers. Russell Wilson was shut out for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday, occurring in his 150th start.Fun fact: Drew Brees (286 starts) and Peyton Manning (265) were never shut out in their entire careers. https://t.co/VlNVpxYIR9

Fantasy Advice: At 3-7, the Seahawks may look to shut down Wilson for the rest of the season and reload for next year. Fantasy managers should proactively look for his replacement if they are relying on him as a starter. Before your league trade deadline passes, look to move some assets for a startable QB down the stretch.

#3 - QB Justin Fields

After a glimmer of potential and decent fantasy performances in Weeks 8 and 9, Justin Fields looked to be turning a corner and seemed set to perform as a quality starter and a reliable plug-in for fantasy managers. After turning in a negative fantasy points performance against the Baltimore Ravens, the Justin Fields train may be permanently derailed. Rookie quarterbacks go through a steep learning curve, but Fields’ rushing potential and big arm were enticing enough as a sleeper candidate. His coaching staff is holding him back, and many expect a new regime next year to help him meet his potential.

Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n *Justin Fields completes a dime down the sideline*



Matt Nagy: “let’s see what our RB can do under center” *Justin Fields completes a dime down the sideline*Matt Nagy: “let’s see what our RB can do under center”

The Chicago Bears still have to face the Arizona Cardinals, the Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers and Vikings matchups are during the early stages of the fantasy playoffs, so even if Fields recovers in time (ribs) to be on the field, managers that might have him on their roster should look elsewhere.

Fantasy Advice: Justin Fields is immediately droppable. Fantasy managers that need a plug-in quarterback should scour the waiver wire for other options. If the Bears do bring in a competent coaching staff next year, Fields will be an intriguing sleeper QB.

