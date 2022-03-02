3 reasons why the Commanders should steer clear of Aaron Rodgers

The NFL world is patiently awaiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers about what he wants out of the 2022 season. He could stay with the Green Bay Packers, or he could potentially request to be traded.

He demanded a trade prior to the 2021 season but ultimately came to an agreement to return to the Packers for another year.

There have been many reports since Aaron Rodgers returned that he agreed to come back for just one more season if the Packers were to explore trade options for him in the 2022 NFL offseason. Now that the offseason is officially here, everyone is waiting for Rodgers to decide if he desires to stay in Green Bay or go somewhere else.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

If Rodgers does in fact request another trade and the Packers are willing to move him, there will be many teams interested in acquiring the superstar quarterback. One team that figures to be in the mix is the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera has publicly stated that he believes Washington will be involved in the quarterback market this year.

John Keim @john_keim

Point is, of course: If you get the right guy, the cost won't matter. At the combine (I'm not there), @JPFinlayNBCS asked Ron Rivera about what's too much to give up for a QB. Rivera: "Does anybody care what the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford last year? No."Point is, of course: If you get the right guy, the cost won't matter. At the combine (I'm not there), @JPFinlayNBCS asked Ron Rivera about what's too much to give up for a QB. Rivera: "Does anybody care what the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford last year? No."Point is, of course: If you get the right guy, the cost won't matter.

While landing a four-time NFL MVP quarterback sounds like a no-brainer on the surface, Aaron Rodgers may not be the best fit for a team like the Washington Commanders. Here are three reasons why they should consider looking elsewhere to solve their quarterback problem.

Why the Washington Commanders should avoid Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Drama

Rodgers has been filled with drama in Green Bay, especially recently, including lying about his vaccination status.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has seemingly always been involved in some type of drama as well, including recent allegations that have created rumors about the possibility of him selling the team.

The Washington organization has enough drama, and they don't need more from Rodgers.

#2 - Age

Rodgers is currently 38 years old and will turn 39 during the 2022 NFL season. It's fair to wonder how much longer he will play at an elite level.

Just about every quarterback in NFL history, besides Tom Brady, has drastically declined at some point approaching their 40th birthday.

Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL MVP awards, so he's still at the top of his game, but that could potentially change at any time. He may provide a very small window for Washington to become a real competitor.

#3 - Expensive

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly looking to become the highest paid player in the NFL, potentially seeking around $50 million per year. He will also require a ton of draft picks to acquire via trade. These two factors combined will significantly limit Washington's ability to improve the rest of their roster.

Last season they ranked 24th in points scored and 25th in points allowed, so they are probably more than just a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders.

Edited by Piyush Bisht