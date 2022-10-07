3 reasons why the Denver Broncos should pursue Sean Payton in 2023

The Denver Broncos recently suffered one of their most embarrassing defeats in the last decade or longer, losing 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Coming into this season, the team was slapped with Super Bowl-or-bust expectations. Instead, fans have been greeted with one of the slowest offenses in the league.

In typical Broncos fashion, the defense has delivered, only allowing more than 20 points once. However, the offense has only earned 20 points once in the ongoing campaign.

The slow offense was supposed to be remedied by new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson. However, it has only taken a step back from what it was under Teddy Bridgewater a season ago.

On top of the slow offense has been the horrendous late-game management and the mere gaps in knowledge about what to do in each situation. Fans have uttered the feeling that the head coach's forced field goal at the end of Week 1 may have led him to refuse to settle for one at the end of the Week 5 loss.

Either way, with Wilson now under contract until 2028, the head coach might be the easier person to part ways with.

If Hackett is out of the picture, who should the Denver Broncos find to replace him? Luckily, unlike in many offseasons, there's a franchise head coach named Sean Payton waiting to be plucked from retirement.

Here are three reasons why the former New Orleans Saints head coach could be the final piece to solve the Broncos' troubles.

#1 Drew Brees was small, too

San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints

For years, Russell Wilson was compared to Drew Brees in terms of size. Brees is six feet tall, while the Broncos quarterback is 5'11".

Payton knows how to handle smaller quarterbacks, because some plays are simply not available to shorter line-callers who can't see over the linemen.

nick wright @getnickwright I would like to apologize for my tweet a moment ago directed at my friend & mentor @ColinCowherd . I should be respectful and give him space during this time of mourning for him, as he grieves the career of his beloved Russell Wilson. I would like to apologize for my tweet a moment ago directed at my friend & mentor @ColinCowherd. I should be respectful and give him space during this time of mourning for him, as he grieves the career of his beloved Russell Wilson.

For example, short throws over the middle are quite rarely advised for short quarterbacks. Put simply, the pass can easily be tipped by a defensive lineman or the ball can hit an offensive lineman and be popped into the air and intercepted.

As such, unless there's a lane that opens up perfectly to throw the ball, it is a no-go, which limits the playbook.

Of course, Brees couldn't scramble like Wilson. However, Payton has plenty of experience with Taysom Hill and could potentially use the Denver Broncos quarterback like a Hill-Brees hybrid.

#2 Offensive mastermind would boost the Denver Broncos

Sean Payton could help rejuvenate a misfiring Denver Broncos offense

Outside of Andy Reid, Sean Payton is seen by many as the most reliable offensive mind in the league.

With the Saints struggling this year, it is clear that the head coach was an important part of the puzzle in New Orleans. Many believe he didn't want to rebuild the Saints and hence, retired. However, another section of the NFL community believes this is merely a one-season layover for Payton.

With the Denver Broncos, Payton wouldn't be leading a locker room rebuild, only a mental rebuild. All he would need to do is change the attitude of the team. Despite a rough showing so far, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have shown Wilson opportunities for big plays and covered up his mistakes.

So far, it is clear the Broncos quarterback needs his first or second read to be open. Payton can steer his head in the right direction to make the correct read.

#3 Super Bowl experience

Super Bowl Champion Coach Press Conference

At the end of the day, the Denver Broncos' goal with the Wilson trade was to get to the Super Bowl.

The more veteran Super Bowl experience they add to their staff, the better. Who better to be prepared for the playoffs and the big game in February than a head coach who has nine playoff seasons and a championship under his belt?

When it comes time to play well in January, Payton will know what to say to the team to get them ready as well as organize the right drills to prepare them. In the end, unlike in Wilson's case, it won't take a massive amount of trade capital to get the former Saints head coach.

That said, it will take the right pitch for a team that has been stuck with losing records every year since 2017.

