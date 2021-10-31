3 reasons why Dolphins would be better off with Tua Tagovailoa than Deshaun Watson

As the NFL trade deadline quickly approaches, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the topic of many conversations. Tagovailoa, who is in his second pro season with the Dolphins, was said to be the future quarterback of the franchise when the team drafted him in the first round in 2020.

Tagovailoa missed a few weeks with a rib injury this season and has since been the topic of trade talks. The Miami Dolphins have reportedly been interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a while now.

Watson apparently would even waive his no-trade clause to go to Miami. But have the Dolphins officially given up on Tagovailoa?

Would they trade the second-year quarterback or keep him too?

Here are a few reasons why the Miami Dolphins should keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz While much will be focused on Tua today amid Watson rumors, this is important: If your front 7 & OL are again clearly outclassed for a third time this calendar year against Buffalo, then you'll know, regrettably, that little has been solved addressing those areas last 3 years. While much will be focused on Tua today amid Watson rumors, this is important: If your front 7 & OL are again clearly outclassed for a third time this calendar year against Buffalo, then you'll know, regrettably, that little has been solved addressing those areas last 3 years.

Three reasons why the Dolphins should keep Tagovailoa

#1 - Tagovailoa isn't the main problem with the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are currently 1-6 through the first seven weeks of the season. Even while Tagovailoa was out with a rib injury beginning in Week 2, the Dolphins were still unable to win. The team as a whole hasn't been able to keep up with opposing teams on both sides of the ball.

Trading for Watson and possibly parting ways with Tagovailoa won't solve all of the Dolphins' issues.

#2 - Uncertainty about Watson's legal situation

The National Football League isn't ready to place Deshaun Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt list due to his impending legal issues. If the Dolphins were to acquire Deshaun Watson, he could be suspended or put on the exempt list at any time, causing a lot of uncertainty and wondering whether it will be the next day that a decision is made.

If the Dolphins decide to trade Tua Tagovailoa after trading for Deshaun Watson and get suspended, the Dolphins will be without a starting quarterback. Sticking with Tagovailoa and seeing what the former first-round draft pick can give you on the field would be the best decision at this point.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Rex Ryan thinks the Dolphins could've handled the Tua trade rumors differently 👀



"I think they've handled this whole situation poorly. ... If Tua is your guy, then 100% come out and say it." Rex Ryan thinks the Dolphins could've handled the Tua trade rumors differently 👀"I think they've handled this whole situation poorly. ... If Tua is your guy, then 100% come out and say it." https://t.co/sdtHyNbJC0

#3 - Give Tagovailoa more time to prove himself

Tua Tagovailoa started nine games last season and just four so far this season. That is not enough of a sample size to be able to gage what Tagovailoa can do for the Dolphins franchise. Giving their first-round draft pick more of an opportunity to use his offense and develop a rhythm would be a better move at this point.

