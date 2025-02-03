3 reasons why Eagles lost to Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are on deck to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. The Eagles are the NFL's last hope to stop Patrick Mahomes from achieving a three-peat. Had they won the 2023 Super Bowl, Mahomes would merely be going for a two-peat.

Now, the Eagles have a chance to avenge their loss from two years ago.

If they want to win, they cannot duplicate what took place back then. Here's a look at three things that cost the Eagles everything.

Why Eagles lost to Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023

#1 - Allowed Mahomes to be perfect through the air

Patrick Mahomes at AFC Championship-Buffalo at Kansas City - Source: Imagn

The key to winning any football game is to lock up the opposing quarterback. The Eagles were successful to a certain extent in terms of holding Mahomes under 200 passing yards. However, they failed mightily to stop the quarterback from throwing touchdowns. He threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It is quite difficult to win a football game when the opposing quarterback doesn't turn the ball over and scores thrice.

#2 - Lost composure in 4th quarter

Jalen Hurts at NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

While the Eagles did have the better first half, leading 24-14, they ultimately ran out of gas by the fourth quarter. By the end of the third quarter, their ten-point lead eroded to just six points.

In the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs scored 17 points while the Eagles scored eight. The result was a 38-35 final score. Had the Eagles simply managed to keep pace with the Chiefs, they would have won. Instead, the offense slowed down and the defense gave up chunks.

#3 - Couldn't stop run game

Isiah Pacheco at AFC Championship-Buffalo at Kansas City - Source: Imagn

While Mahomes was great through the air, the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't stop the Chiefs on the ground. Mahomes rushed six times for 44 yards.

Isiah Pacheco, meanwhile, rushed 15 times for 76 yards and a score, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. When an opposing running back averages 5.1 yards per carry, that's a great indication of which team won the game. The Chiefs had no trouble rushing by the end of the game, and they took home the Lombardi Trophy.

