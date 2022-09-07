3 Reasons why the Green Bay Packers won't win the NFC North in 2022-23 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have dominated the NFC North in recent years. The Packers have won the division title in eight of the 14 seasons since Rodgers was named the starter, including winning it in each of the last three consecutive seasons.

The Green Bay Packers' recent success has led them to be favorites to once again win the NFC North ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. While they deserve to be the front runners, they have things working against them in their quest to win a fourth straight title. Here are three reasons why they won't win it again this year.

#1 - Green Bay Packers failed to replace Davante Adams

Davante Adams was seeking a long-term contract extension with the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL offseason. After they were unable to come to an agreement, Adams initially received the franchise tag before eventually being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams has been the Packers' leading receiver for each of the last five consecutive seasons. He was also selected as a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. He is a huge loss for their offense, especially considering they failed to sign a significant replacement. They will now enter the 2022-23 NFL season with an unproven group of wide receivers, which could be a major issue.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers could be due for regression

Aaron Rodgers has played incredibly well over the last two years, recording two of the best seasons of his entire career. He has combined to throw 85 touchdowns to just nine interceptions over the last two seasons, while also being named the NFL MVP in each of them.

Rodgers' dominant run likely won't go on forever and this may be the year he takes a step backwards. He has already lost his best weapon in Davante Adams and he's getting older, set to turn 39 this season. Losing Adams means he will probably need to play better than ever for the Packers to continue their winning streak and that may be too much to ask.

#3 - The NFC North has improved

While the Green Bay Packers lost Adams during the 2022 offseason, the rest of the NFC North division appears to be improving. The Detroit Lions have been building their roster with young talent, especially in the draft. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have a new head coach and promising quarterback prospect in Justin Fields, though they are also in a rebuild.

The Minnesota Vikings are the team projected to challenge the Packers the most for the NFC North title during the 2022-23 NFL season. They finished last season with an 8-9 record and hired a new head coach during the offseason, so they could potentially take another step forward. They have a dangerous offense, as Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson finished in the top five last year in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.

