"Michael Jordan, famously, always choked in the playoffs too" - Redditors in disbelief as Davante Adams picks Aaron Rodgers over Tom Brady as best NFL QB

Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams recently appeared on an episode of The Pivot Podcast. Among many topics, he discussed his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he spent his entire career with so far with the Green Bay Packers. Adams had high praise for Rodgers, including calling him the best quarterback ever.

"He's the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game. He had the Michael Jordan effect. He's going to make you play better just by being on the field."

Adams' take on labeling Aaron Rodgers, not Tom Brady, the Michael Jordan of the NFL has sent football fans everywhere into a frenzy. Redditors were quick to disagree with Davante Adams and roast his bold take. Here are some of the top comments:

As many Redditors have pointed out, Aaron Rodgers doesn't quite have the postseason accolades to be compared to Michael Jordan. Rodgers has appeared in and won just one Super Bowl during his career, while Jordan won six NBA championship rings and was named the Finals MVP in all six of them.

If any NFL player has ever earned the right to be compared to Jordan's greatness, it's without a doubt Tom Brady. He is the NFL GOAT and among the GOAT in all sports, like Jordan. Brady has appeared in ten Super Bowls, won seven rings, and been named Super Bowl MVP five times. All three of those totals are the most in NFL history.

Calling Rodgers the greatest quarterback to ever play the game is a bit of a stretch. His most impressive accomplishment was winning four NFL MVP awards during his career, the second most by any player ever. While Aaron Rodgers has had a great career, he's not Tom Brady or Michael Jordan. His former teammate's opinion is quite a stretch.

Davante Adams' career with Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams has spent his entire career so far with the Green Bay Packers, where Aaron Rodgers has been his primary quarterback. They have been one of the most dominant duos in the NFL, especially over the last five seasons. Adams has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the last five consecutive seasons and chosen as a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

Despite their success together, they will play separately during the 2022 NFL season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason.

