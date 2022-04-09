"I think it's a huge priority for Green Bay" - NFL analyst believes Packers need to draft multiple receivers to replace Davante Adams' production

The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the biggest moves of the 2022 NFL offseason. The Packers also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown during the free agency period, leaving them in desperate need of wide receivers ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL analyst Chris Canty recently appeared on an episode of Get Up to discuss the Packers wide receiver situation and offer a potential solution to their problem.

"I think it is a huge priority for Green Bay, and I'd be surprised if they don't take a receiver in the first two days of the NFL Draft, given the capital that they have. Draft picks are like lotto tickets...the more you play, the more opportunities you have to hit on one of those guys." - Chris Canty

Canty continued by explaining the importance of upgrading the wide receiver position for the Packers.

"And for me, it's less about regular season success and productivity for Aaron Rodgers than it is about having that guy in the postseason that can dictate coverage and tilt the defense. I think the Green Bay Packers absolutely have to do that early in the NFL Draft." - Chris Canty

Canty believes the best way for the Packers to address their situation at wide receiver is in the 2022 NFL Draft. They currently have 11 draft picks this year, including two in each of the first two rounds, so they will have an opportunity to make improvements.

The Packers haven't acquired any new wide receivers during the 2022 NFL offseason. While Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown need to be replaced, it's really the loss of Davante Adams that is going to be a challenge. He has been a major part of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' passing game and is as important to their offense as any other player in the NFL.

Davante Adams' career with the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Adams has spent all eight of his NFL seasons so far with the Packers and has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL over the last six years. During that stretch, he has exceeded 110 receptions and 1,350 receiving yards three times and recorded ten or more touchdowns five times.

Davante Adams has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons, while also being chosen as a first-team All-Pro for the last two consecutive seasons. He accounted for more than a third of Aaron Rodgers' passing yards during the 2021 NFL season.

