3 reasons why NFL teams should stay away from trading for Patriots WR N'Keal Harry 

Since being drafted by the New England Patriots with the last pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, wide receiver N'Keal Harry hasn't lived up to the expectations that the team had for him. It's also been reported that Harry wants a trade out of New England.

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching this upcoming Tuesday afternoon, Harry has been considered a possible trade candidate. The New England Patriots are currently 3-4 heading into a Week 8 road trip to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

While trading N'Keal Harry may be a good move for the New England Patriots, it may not be a good move for other teams to acquire the young wide receiver.

Michael Balko @MichaelBalkoJr

•Brandin Cooks

•N’Keal Harry

•De’Vantae Parker

•Desean Jackson

•Allen Robinson



If the Right Now the #NFL WR Trade Block Looks Like This:•Brandin Cooks•N'Keal Harry•De'Vantae Parker•Desean Jackson•Allen Robinson If the #Saints don't come away with a WR at the deadline I'm going to be very upset.

3 reasons why NFL teams shouldn't trade for WR N'Keal Harry

#1 - Lack of production

N'Keal Harry had just 105 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played his rookie season in 2019. In 2020, Harry played in 14 games and had just 309 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The New England Patriots expect big production from their wide receivers, and Harry hasn't been able to deliver on that just yet. This season, Harry has played in four games, starting in just one, and has three catches on five targets for a total 47 receiving yards.

NFL teams who may be in need of a wide receiver won't be getting a WR1 with N'Keal Harry. He could be a two or three on the depth chart, but he won't generate numerous targets.

#2 - Too Pricey

N'Keal Harry was a first-round pick when he was drafted, and regardless of his production into his three NFL seasons, he is still a first-rounder. The New England Patriots are going to want a decent return for Harry if they do trade him to another team.

However, for other teams, it's unclear how much production they will get out of Harry when he takes the field. But other teams may see the Patriots asking price as just too much to part with for so much uncertainty from Harry.

If acquired by another team, Harry would be owed about $1.4 million.

#3 - Lack of chemistry with starting quarterbacks

N'Keal Harry played with Tom Brady in his rookie season, Cam Newton in his second and now rookie Mac Jones in his third pro season. Harry hasn't been able to string together any type of chemistry with any of the three quarterbacks.

Other NFL teams could be worried that the same would happen to their teams if a trade for Harry went through.

Edited by LeRon Haire