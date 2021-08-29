3 reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles got the best of the Gardner Minshew trade

The first big trade in quite a while has given Gardner Minshew a new home. The quarterback is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. Here's how Philadelphia won in the acquisition of "Mustache Minshew."

Why the Philadelphia Eagles are happy with the Gardner Minshew trade

#1 - Amazing price

Generally speaking, a sixth-round pick for a player who was a starter a season ago is a great price. Sixth-round picks rarely turn into lasting talent, but it doesn't get much better than spending one to take a shot on a quarterback. By only spending a sixth-round pick, the Eagles have the luxury of not putting too much pressure on themselves to keep Minshew around longer than needed.

Trade: #Eagles have acquired QB Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022.



The team also released QB Nick Mullens. pic.twitter.com/MLYrJfymxE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2021

As soon as they feel he isn't a solution, he can be cut without a second thought with minimal guilt. Basically, late-round draft picks are gambles. However, teams do not have to wait until the NFL Draft to gamble with them. That is essentially what the Eagles did here.

#2 - High upside

Gardner Minshew may have had a rough season last year, contributing to the Jaguars' inadvertent efforts for the number one overall pick, but he's still young and has shown flashes at times. With the right development, Minshew could grow into something interesting. The Eagles are starting with him at the bottom so they can have him if he grows to be something better.

Of course, Minshew is likely years away from successfully rebounding, but the future always comes around. In three years, Minshew could be useful for the Eagles.

#3 - Flacco can mentor Hurts and Minshew

Joe Flacco is the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. After his Week Three performance that saw him complete 13 of 16 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, it is hard to imagine him going anywhere. However, with two young quarterbacks on the team, Flacco can act as a mentor for both quarterbacks.

Of course, Flacco will likely be more focused on Hurts, but Minshew could use anything Flacco can give him. It would be an upgrade over the lack of a mentor Minshew had to suffer through in Jacksonville.

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Flacco has won a Super Bowl and can teach Minshew a lot as he's been in the league for more than a decade. His advice could be instrumental in helping Minshew rebound.

