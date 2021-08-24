3 reasons why the Ravens and Cowboys need CJ Beathard

CJ Beathard is currently playing for his career in Florida. North of his position, the Ravens are at Defcon One at backup quarterback. West of his position, the Cowboys are drawing straws at backup quarterback.

Both teams currently do not have a solution for the position. Tyler Huntley, a third-string quarterback, is the Ravens' current backup. Meanwhile, the Cowboys can't pick from three third-string quarterbacks, which makes CJ Beathard a great fit for both teams.

Here's why both teams should be competing to get the quarterback this summer.

#1 CJ Beathard's Week-Two performance

For those who made it to the end of the Monday Night Football broadcast, they were rewarded with an offensive explosion. CJ Beathard came into the game down multiple possessions, and ended the game with a two-point deficit. Beathard went nine for 14, and threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns in about half a quarter.

Jaguars QB Competition Update:



CJ Beathard: 13/16, 102 yds, 1 TD, 0 sacks

Trevor Lawrence: 6/9, 71 yds, 0 TD, 2 sacks



Numbers don't lie #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/GlCtdxFQmc — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) August 22, 2021

Before Beathard, the Jaguars had scored three points. Beathard helped the Jaguars score 18 points in the fourth quarter. No backup Ravens or Cowboys quarterback has been able to come anywhere close to that type of performance.

#2 CJ Beathard's experience

While the Cowboys and Ravens' backups have all barely seen the field during the regular season, CJ Beathard has started 12 games in the NFL.

Any NFL experience is good experience. The more experience a quarterback has, the more comfortable they are while running an NFL offense in the heat of the game and the higher the chances of a good output from the team.

12 games of experience is a massive gap early in a player's career. 12 games is almost a full rookie season. Basically, CJ Beathard has already almost completed a rookie season in the NFL. It could take the Ravens and Cowboys' backups years to get this number of starts as a backup. However, with Beathard, the growing pains are largely done.

#3 CJ Beathard has been on the up

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

CJ Beathard admittedly started slow early in his career. He was 1-9 in his first ten games. However, since then, he has been on the up, going 1-1. 2020 saw him throw for six touchdowns and zero interceptions. It is unclear what lit the fire under Beathard.

That said, after his Week Two performance on Monday Night Football and his 2020 stats, CJ Beathard looks like a ship poised for takeoff. If the Cowboys or Ravens do land him, they might be surprised with what they got.

Edited by Bhargav