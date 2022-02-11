3 reasons why Tom Brady's reported trade to 49ers is a bad move

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 legendary seasons. He is by many measures the greatest quarterback in NFL history, recording ten Super Bowl appearances, seven of which he won.

In addition to his team success, he won five Super Bowl MVP awards and became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

He has only been "retired" for days and there are already rumors swirling that he might return for the 2022 NFL season. One of the main rumors that has come up recently is his desire to play for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are his hometown team and he rooted for them in his youth.

If the rumors are true, Brady would need to be traded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he is still under contract with for one more year. While this sounds like an interesting idea, here are three reasons why it wouldn't work for those involved.

Why a trade that would send Tom Brady to the 49ers is a bad idea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

For Tom Brady: nothing left to prove

The legendary quarterback has absolutely nothing left to prove in the NFL. He has accomplished more than any other player in league history while also proving his dominance at an older age. He is the oldest player to ever win an NFL MVP award and topped the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns at the age of 44.

He's won a Super Bowl with two different franchises and defeated all 32 NFL teams. There's not much he can do at this point to improve his legacy any further. He can't really hurt his legacy either, but there's not much to gain from it.

For the 49ers: trading assets for a rental

The San Francisco 49ers have a loaded roster and are in a good position to remain competitive in the NFC for years to come. They made it all the way to the NFC Championship game this season and are returning almost all of their key players.

To acquire Tom Brady in a trade, they would have to offer the Buccaneers a package of players and/or draft picks. A potential trade would make them better in the short term, but would damage their prospects in the long term.

For the Buccaneers: strengthening the enemy

Tom Brady recorded the highest cumulative passing statistics of the 2021 season, proving he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. One of the few weaknesses of the 49ers is their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being average at best.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless If I'm Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch, I call Tom Brady & see if he'd reconsider, finish his career playing for the 49ers he grew up loving in San Mateo. They blew it 2 years ago when he was interested. They stuck w Jimmy Gag. I love Trey Lance but Brady for a year could mean SBowl. If I'm Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch, I call Tom Brady & see if he'd reconsider, finish his career playing for the 49ers he grew up loving in San Mateo. They blew it 2 years ago when he was interested. They stuck w Jimmy Gag. I love Trey Lance but Brady for a year could mean SBowl.

If the Buccaneers plan to compete for an NFC title in 2022, it doesn't make sense to strengthen the 49ers, who advanced further than them in the 2021 season. It would make more sense to either keep him or trade him somewhere else.

Edited by Adam Dickson