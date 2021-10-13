3 reasons why the Colts are struggling with Carson Wentz under center 

Anyone who got their hopes up that the Colts were going to stun the NFL on Monday Night Football quickly had their hopes and dreams shattered in record time. The Colts had a 22-3 lead at one point in the contest but lost the game in overtime. The Colts are now 1-4 in their first five games.

Going into the season, many thought the Colts would be at least .500 by this point in the season. Instead, the team has only stopped one team in their tracks. Why is this happening? Why are the Colts not clicking with Carson Wentz under center?

Why the Colts are not ascending with Carson Wentz

#1 - Secondary struggles

The Colts have a solid pass rush, but their secondary is leaky at best. At worst, the Colts' defense is what they showed to be on Monday Night Football in the fourth quarter. They're currently ranked 20th against the pass. If the defense cannot stop the opponent, it almost does not matter what the Colts' offense does.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Don’t look now but… CARSON WENTZ IS DEALINNNNNN Don’t look now but… CARSON WENTZ IS DEALINNNNNN

Not even Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson have been able to overcome their defenses dueling for the worst-ranked spot in the NFL. For Wentz to win more games, the defense needs to hold teams to a respectable amount of points per game. The Colts are averaging 25.6 points per game. They should be around 22 points per game or better.

#2 - Injury issues

The Colts have the injury bug right now. Rodrigo Blankenship is dealing with a hip injury, the offensive line is missing their best lineman Quenton Nelson, and the team is without T.Y. Hilton. Those are three pieces whose absence would harm any team. Rock Ya-Sin is dealing with an injury as well.

Without a team's top players, they won't win many games. Even Carson Wentz, who has somehow played in every game, has been dinged since Day One. A healthy Colts team may have been a different story this season.

#3 - Tough schedule

In their first five games, the Colts have faced the Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Dolphins, and Ravens. With Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are a perennial 12-4 team. The Rams look to be one of the top teams in the NFC. The Titans have a history of winning, so don't discredit them. The Ravens are one of the top teams in the AFC.

With a schedule like this, it is no wonder why the Colts have only defeated the Miami Dolphins this season. Luckily for the Colts, they still have roughly seven games that they should be the favorite against. If the Colts can play as hard against the tougher opponents as they did on Monday Night Football and beat all the teams they should, they could still sneak into the playoff conversation in December.

Edited by Henno van Deventer