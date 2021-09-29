3 strongest and weakest AFC teams entering NFL Week 4

With three weeks of the 2021 NFL season on the books, AFC teams' identities are beginning to take shape. There have been some surprises and some disappointments so far. However, with an extra week of play added to the season, there is still plenty of time to make up ground.

3 strongest AFC teams

Here are the three strongest teams in the AFC.

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't just one of the strongest AFC teams, they may just be the biggest surprise as well. The Raiders didn't make many moves in the offseason and it was kind of a mystery how the season would play out for a team that was 8-8 last season.

The Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and then the Miami Dolphins to start the season. It has made the Raiders the first team in NFL history to start the season 3-0 by defeating three teams who had at least 10 games in the previous season. Next up for the Raiders is a divisional matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a quarterback competition this summer between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Toward the end of preseason play, Bridgewater won the starting job and has been impressive for the Broncos to start the season as they are tied with the Raiders at the top of the AFC West. Even with injuries to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, Bridgewater has found a way to lead Denver to a 3-0 record.

The Denver Broncos will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

#3 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills may have lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 but had two extraordinary performances in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins and then Week 3 against the Washington Football Team.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, looking to get their third straight win.

3 weakest AFC teams

Here are the three weakest teams in the AFC.

#1 - New York Jets

When Robert Saleh was hired as head coach of the New York Jets, there was a lot of hope that he could turn things around. Even with a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson, the Jets are still struggling. At 0-3, the Jets don't have much going on in either offense or defense, and Wilson's decision-making skills are in question.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Not an ideal start for Zach Wilson & the New York Jets. Not an ideal start for Zach Wilson & the New York Jets. https://t.co/0ag705sLki

The AFC East is a tough division. Next up for the Jets is a road game against the Tennessee Titans, which may be over before it starts.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team with a new head coach, rookie quarterback and a 0-3 start. The Jaguars have a lot of growing up to do as they are a young team overall. However, the good news is that they are not alone at the bottom of the AFC South as the Indianapolis Colts also find themselves winless.

The Jaguars will have a Thursday night primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals who are 2-1 this season.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers started the 2020 season at 11-0 and finished at 12-4. The Steelers' Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills gave their fans a lot of hope, but the last two weeks have just been nearly disastrous. Their newly constructed offensive line has left a lot to be desired, allowing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to take too many hits.

Key injuries on both the offense and defense and uncertainties in offensive play calling have led to defeats by the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers currently sit bottom of the AFC North with a 1-2 record. They will travel to Lambeau Field this weekend to face the Green Bay Packers.

