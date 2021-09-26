Bills vs Washington prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL Season 2021-22 

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2021 NFL season as clear favorites to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title. After a tough Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where both Josh Allen's offense and the team's defense looked off, the Bills rebounded in a big way in a 35-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

The Washington Football Team, on the other hand, lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor Heinicke made the start against the New York Giants last Thursday night, as a game-winning field goal secured Washington's first win of the season.

With both Washington and the Bills at 1-1, who will advance to 2-1 and who will fall to a losing record after Week 3?

Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills schedule

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills betting odds

The Buffalo Bills are 7.5-point favorites over Washington. The over/under is 45.5 points. The money line is +280 for Washington and -350 for the Buffalo Bills.

Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills picks

The Buffalo Bills were able to shut out the Miami Dolphins last week, and while that might not happen again, the Bills defense could hold the Washington offense at bay.

Taylor Heinicke was impressive last season and equally impressive last week, when he had to take over the reins. But whether Heinicke and the offense will be able to get one past a tough Bills defense that prides itself on combating the running and passing game seems a bit of a tall order.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter What a journey it's been for Taylor Heinicke 🤯



‣ Unranked in HS

‣ Undrafted in 2015

‣ Cut/waived four times

‣ Backup in the XFL

‣ Signed to Washington's practice squad in 2020

‣ Made first NFL start last season



On Thursday, he got his first NFL win as a starter 👏 What a journey it's been for Taylor Heinicke 🤯



‣ Unranked in HS

‣ Undrafted in 2015

‣ Cut/waived four times

‣ Backup in the XFL

‣ Signed to Washington's practice squad in 2020

‣ Made first NFL start last season



On Thursday, he got his first NFL win as a starter 👏 https://t.co/Bgo7leN2At

Washington vs Buffalo Bills key injuries

Washington

RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) questionable

DT Matt Ioannidis (knee) questionable

Buffalo Bills

DE Efe Obada (calf) questionable

DT Star Lotulelei (groin) questionable

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) questionable

S Micah Hyde (neck) questionable

CB Dane Jackson (knee) questionable

CB Levi Wallace (knee) questionable

Washington vs Buffalo Bills Head to Head

The Bills have have won seven of the last eight matchups between the two teams. Buffalo also leads the series 9-6. The last time these two teams met was in 2019, when the Bills defeated Washington 24-9.

Washington vs Buffalo Bills predictions

The Washington Football Team won't be able to get a road win over the Buffalo Bills and will fall to 1-2 on the season. The Bills will look more like themselves and advance to 2-1.

Also Read

Prediction:

The Buffalo Bills will defeat the Washington Football Team with a 38-14 win at home.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha