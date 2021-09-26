Bills vs Washington prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL Season 2021-22 

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2021 NFL season as clear favorites to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title. After a tough Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where both Josh Allen's offense and the team's defense looked off, the Bills rebounded in a big way in a 35-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins.
The Washington Football Team, on the other hand, lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor Heinicke made the start against the New York Giants last Thursday night, as a game-winning field goal secured Washington's first win of the season.
With both Washington and the Bills at 1-1, who will advance to 2-1 and who will fall to a losing record after Week 3?
Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills schedule
When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills betting odds
The Buffalo Bills are 7.5-point favorites over Washington. The over/under is 45.5 points. The money line is +280 for Washington and -350 for the Buffalo Bills.
Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills picks
The Buffalo Bills were able to shut out the Miami Dolphins last week, and while that might not happen again, the Bills defense could hold the Washington offense at bay.
Taylor Heinicke was impressive last season and equally impressive last week, when he had to take over the reins. But whether Heinicke and the offense will be able to get one past a tough Bills defense that prides itself on combating the running and passing game seems a bit of a tall order.
Washington vs Buffalo Bills key injuries
Washington
- RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) questionable
- DT Matt Ioannidis (knee) questionable
Buffalo Bills
- DE Efe Obada (calf) questionable
- DT Star Lotulelei (groin) questionable
- WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) questionable
- S Micah Hyde (neck) questionable
- CB Dane Jackson (knee) questionable
- CB Levi Wallace (knee) questionable
Washington vs Buffalo Bills Head to Head
The Bills have have won seven of the last eight matchups between the two teams. Buffalo also leads the series 9-6. The last time these two teams met was in 2019, when the Bills defeated Washington 24-9.
Washington vs Buffalo Bills predictions
The Washington Football Team won't be able to get a road win over the Buffalo Bills and will fall to 1-2 on the season. The Bills will look more like themselves and advance to 2-1.
Prediction:
The Buffalo Bills will defeat the Washington Football Team with a 38-14 win at home.