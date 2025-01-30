3 superstars who performed at Super Bowl halftime show twice feat. Bruno Mars and more

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest gigs for an artist. It is a vaulted 13-15 minute performance at the halfway mark of the annual Super Bowl game between the best teams in the AFC and NFC.

We've seen legendary acts such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and more perform at the halftime show. However, only a select few have performed more than once.

Let's look at three iconic names that have headlined the show twice.

Three superstars who performed at Super Bowl halftime show twice

3. Bruno Mars - 2014 and 2016

Bruno Mars headlined the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show. He serenaded the audience with timeless classics such as Treasure, Locked Out of Heaven and Runaway Baby.

The perennial Grammy Award winner then returned to the stage at Super Bowl 50. He performed the smash hit Uptown Funk before joining Beyoncé and Chris Martin of Coldplay to close out the performance.

2. Stevie Wonder - 1994 and 1999

Stevie Wonder, a 25-time Grammy Award winner, has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show twice: in 1994 and five years later in 1999.

Wonder joined Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Clint Black and Wynonna Judd in 1994.

His next appearance was with other musical legends: Gloria Estefan and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Wonder's 1999 performance featured him crooning timeless classics such as Another Star, You’ll Be Mine (Party Time) and My Cherie Amour.

1. Beyoncé: 2013 and 2016

Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013, performing solo before bringing out Destiny's Child for a reunion performance. The R&B and Pop icon performed an array of hits, including, but not limited to, Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) and Crazy in Love.

Beyoncé returned to the stage in 2016 alongside Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars. Beyoncé's most notable performance that night was her rendition of the powerful track Formation off her sixth studio album, Lemonade. It earned rave reviews from critics at the end of the big game on a night that featured performances from two other musical titans.

