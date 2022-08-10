NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should consider Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. He has been with the team for each of the last three seasons, appearing in 32 games, recording 2,169 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns. His totals are even more impressive considering he is a back-up to starter Nick Chubb.

Hunt is reportedly unhappy with his current situation with the Browns and has requested to be traded. He is still just 27 years old and has proven that he can be a solid and consistent contributor. If the Browns do in fact decide to trade Kareem Hunt, here are three potential landing spots that make sense.

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan's offensive system has been known to be extremely reliant on quality running backs. The 49ers ranked second in rushing yards per game during the 2021-22 NFL season and used several different running backs to do so, as Shanahan often prefers a committee approach to the position.

The 49ers are an ideal fit for Kareem Hunt, who should get plenty of playing time in their system. While he will likely share carries with other running backs such as Elijah Mitchell, Hunt is probably their most talented back, so he could potentially be the starter.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks are somewhat in need of a running back after their starter, Chris Carson, officially announced his retirement. They are now entering the 2022-23 NFL season with two unproven options leading their backfield in veteran Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker.

Head coach Pete Carroll reportedly plans to use the Seahawks' rushing attack heavily this year. Adding another weapon like Kareem Hunt could give their offense a huge boost. He would be part of a committee, but could potentially be their Week 1 starter.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith

Cordarrelle Patterson had a breakout year during the 2021-22 NFL season at age 30. He set new career highs in just about every offensive stat category, including rushing, receiving, and scoring. He is now projected to be the Week 1 starting running back for the Falcons for the first time in his entire career.

It's unclear if Patterson will be able to repeat what he did last year and the Falcons really don't have a proven running back on their roster. Kareem Hunt would provide them with a much-needed offensive weapon and could potentially take over as the starter.

