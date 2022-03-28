3 teams that could win their first Super Bowl in 2022 NFL season 

There have been 20 different winners spread out across the 56 Super Bowls in NFL history. This means that 12 current NFL franchises have yet to take home a Vince Lombardi trophy. Here are three teams who could remove themselves from that list and win their first Super Bowl during the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

According to most NFL sportsbooks, the Buffalo Bills are the top odds favorites to win the Super Bowl for the 2022 season. They have ascended to becoming one of the top teams in the NFL over the last three seasons, making the AFC playoffs in the previous three consecutive years.

Josh Allen has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is considered a candidate to win the 2022 NFL MVP award next year. His big arm and powerful running style is a unique combination that creates many problems for opposing defenses.

The Bills returned most of their starters from last year and added Von Miller during the 2022 offseason, giving them the elite pass rusher missing from their roster. They are expected to take another step forward in the 2022 season, potentially resulting in a Super Bowl.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals exceeded expectations during the 2021 NFL season by winning the AFC Championship game and appearing in the Super Bowl. They will be looking to build off their momentum from last year and compete for another appearance this year, which they hope results in their first Lombardi Trophy.

The Bengals have a relatively young roster and are returning most of their starters from last year, so they are expected to improve even further this upcoming season. Joe Burrow has catapulted himself to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons. He led all quarterbacks in completion percentage and yards per completion last year while ranking second in passer rating.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers fell just one game short of an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year. They lost their final regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which knocked them out of the postseason.

The Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson during the 2022 NFL offseason, which should significantly improve their defense next year. They are returning almost all of their starters from last year and could take another step forward this year. They could potentially make a giant leap to the Super Bowl as they have one of the most talented rosters.

The Chargers also have Justin Herbert at quarterback, one of the most promising young players in the NFL. He ranked in the top three last season in passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR.

