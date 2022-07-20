3 times the NFL dished out unfair punishment to players 

The NFL front office has the ultimate power when disciplining players for breaking rules. Most punishments don't necessarily carry designated guidelines for fines and suspensions. They are, rather often, treated on a case-by-case basis. Punishment, then, depends on the specific circumstances of the violation.

This can be a useful practice for the NFL because not all cases are created equal. Even when dealing with the same type of violation, it has, at times, resulted in questionable results. Sometimes, the punishment can seem unfair, depending on the player and the situation. Here are three NFL players who have received a seemingly unfair punishment.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was found guilty of violating COVID-19 protocols during the 2021 NFL season. Among his several violations were failing to wear a mask during press conferences and attending large social gatherings, despite being unvaccinated. He was also unclear and misleading about his vaccination status prior to the start of the season.

Rodgers was simply fined $14,650 and received no suspension. This seems extremely generous when compared to other punishments that were given out in relation to COVID-19 violations. Three Tampa Bay Buccaneers players received three-game suspensions, including Antonio Brown. Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was fined $100,000 for failing to properly wear a mask.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Aaron Rodgers just went off on NFL media over their covid obsession and their attacks on him over being unvaccinated. Enjoy: Aaron Rodgers just went off on NFL media over their covid obsession and their attacks on him over being unvaccinated. Enjoy: https://t.co/YXvWATWVaj

#2 - Terrelle Pryor

Ohio State Buckeyes QB Terrelle Pryor

Terrelle Pryor violated several NCAA rules for receiving improper benefits while attending Ohio State University. All the violations occurred while he was still attending college. They never leaked into the NFL. The league, however, still suspended him for the first five games of his career after being drafted by the Oakland Raiders.

The College Football Exclusive @theCFBexclusive Food for thought:



Terrelle Pryor was given a 5 game suspension for the 2011 season for selling his own memorabilia (he opted to leave for the NFL instead)



Urban Meyer was given a 3 game suspension for his involvement in a domestic assault scandal



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Food for thought:Terrelle Pryor was given a 5 game suspension for the 2011 season for selling his own memorabilia (he opted to leave for the NFL instead)Urban Meyer was given a 3 game suspension for his involvement in a domestic assault scandal🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/ALAlaanKsQ

If players are able to be suspended for things that happened prior to their arrival in the NFL, there will be a ton more handed out. A similar example is Reggie Bush, who was also found guilty of the same offense while attending USC. It wasn't revealed until later in his professional career. He received discipline from the NCAA, but not from the NFL.

#3 - Jonathan Babineaux

Atlanta Falcons DL Jonathan Babineaux

Jonathan Babineaux was arrested and charged with possession of 40 grams of marijuana. He was miraculously able to avoid being criminally charged with intent to distribute. This would have carried a lengthy prison sentence. Instead, it was labeled as a supply for personal use.

Despite the relatively serious situation, Babineaux was suspended for just one game. In comparison, players who failed drug tests for marijuana at the time were suspended for up to four games each. Given the nature of the offense as compared to many others, one game seems light.

