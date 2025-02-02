3 times Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany cheered for Super Bowl-bound QB during 2024 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes is preparing to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As the quarterback attempts to do something with the Chiefs that no other NFL team has done: win three straight titles, he has a big supporter in his wife, Brittany.

The Kansas City Current co-owner has been in attendance every week of the 2024 NFL season. There's just one more game remaining in the 2024 NFL season, Super Bowl 2025, and there's no doubt Brittany Mahomes will be at Caesars Superdome cheering for the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs.

3 occasions when Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany cheered on the Chiefs in 2024

#3 Brittany Mahomes and children attended first day game of 2024 NFL season

While Brittany Mahomes is always on the sidelines during pregame warmups, her children - Sterling and Bronze - don't always accompany her. In Week 2 on Sept. 15, 2024, she and her children were on the sidelines for the first day game of the season.

Brittany wore a Chanel jumpsuit while her daughter Sterling wore a checker Kansas City Chiefs custom dress. Her son Bronze wore his dad, Patrick Mahomes' #15 jersey.

#2 Brittany Mahomes joined Taylor Swift in showing support after AFC title win

After the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their third straight AFC Championship game, Brittany Mahomes was spotted on the field for the trophy presentation. While supporting Mahomes and his latest accomplishment, she also celebrated alongside Taylor Swift. The two friends were seen embracing on the field, watching the trophy presentation on the stage.

The two were spotted together a few times in the 2023 NFL season, but this was one of the rare joint appearances this season.

#1 Brittany Mahomes cheered on Patrick Mahomes one week after welcoming third baby

The Kansas City Chiefs had a 15-2 record in the 2024 NFL season and clinched the number one seed and a first-round bye. After clinching the bye, quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he and Brittany would welcome their third child during the bye week.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of their daughter, Golden Raye, on Jan. 12, 2025. Brittany attended Kansas City's Divisional round matchup six days later against the Houston Texans. Their youngest child hasn't made her NFL playoff debut yet, but she may make the trip to New Orleans to cheer on her dad with the big game approaching.

