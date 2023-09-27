NFL
30 TJ Hockenson-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 27, 2023 18:47 GMT
TJ Hockenson has had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, despite the struggles for the Minnesota Vikings. The tight end has racked up 179 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions in three games.

Although the Vikings are 0-3, Hockenson has been the bright spark in their offense. The 26-year-old will be eager to help his side end their losing streak in Week 4 when Minnesota takes on the Carolina Panthers.

Nonetheless, Hockenson has impressed this season and he's become quite a popular fantasy pick. In fact, some fantasy managers have even considered changing their team names based on him.

30 of the best TJ Hockenson-inspired fantasy football team names

With the 2023 NFL regular season in full swing, fantasy football has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. However, it's important for fantasy managers to come up with creative team names that can make them stand out from the rest.

Many choose to use combinations of their favorite players. If you want to change your team name around Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson, we've got you covered.

List of TJ Hockenson Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Hockenson a Loogie
  2. Hock Shop
  3. The Hard Hock Hotel
  4. Hock of Seagulls
  5. Hocked and Loaded
  6. Hock and Roll
  7. The Incredible Hock
  8. Deck the Hocks
  9. For Those About to Hock
  10. Hocks Squad
  11. The Best Hock In Minnesota
  12. TJ Me This
  13. Hocks Eyes
  14. Hocks And Ladders
  15. All Hock But No Bite
  16. Hock Of Thrones
  17. Saved By The Hocks
  18. All The Hocks Together
  19. A Hock Like Hurricane
  20. I Have Hock Friends
  21. Hockenson Will Handle It
  22. Hocks In The City
  23. Red Hock Football
  24. Hock For One And One For Hock
  25. Hockenson's Dragons
  26. Hock On The Roof
  27. Hock Dog
  28. Hock Catches
  29. King Hockenson
  30. Hockenson's And Daughters

