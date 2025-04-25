$31,339,038 Giants star sends 4-word message to Abdul Carter after getting drafted No. 3 to New York

The New York Giants made a power move at the 2025 NFL draft by selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick on Thursday. Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, sitting on a $31,339,038 deal with the Giants (per Spotrac), hyped up Carter with a four-word message on X.

“Yeah we going crazzyyy!!!!” Thibodeaux tweeted.

Carter was on nearly every top 10 draft board, but the Giants weren’t taking chances. They grabbed the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year early, and in doing so, supercharged their defense.

Carter is more than just brawn. He's been playing chess since he was eight and credits the game for sharpening his football IQ. Strategic, explosive and calculated — precisely what the Giants needed.

He even engineered his move to defensive end at Penn State, seeing the bigger picture before anyone else. That move turned him into a unanimous All-American. New York didn’t just get a pass rusher; they got a difference-maker with brains and muscle.

Abdul Carter has trained with Micah Parsons

Carter is already drawing elite comparisons, and for good reason. The Giants’ newest defensive weapon has something in common with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons: They’ve both been trained by the same man known as “The Guru.”

During their formative years, Lance Deane, Susquehanna Township's athletic director and a respected trainer in Pennsylvania football circles, has worked with both Parsons and Carter. According to Deane, the similarities are too obvious to ignore.

“Just look at their frames and their athletic intangibles. I think they are two different type of players in some ways, too, but their athleticism at their size … that right there puts them in a category alone.”

"He can play defensive end, but he can play linebacker at a high level, too. He’s like Micah in that way as well, and there are not a lot of guys you can say that about," Deanne added.

Carter dominated at Penn State and has become the highest Nittany Lions defensive line pick in 25 years when the Giants drafted him No. 3. Only running back Saquon Barkley has gone higher from Happy Valley.

He’s not just fast — he’s versatile. Like Parsons, Carter can shift between linebacker and defensive end without missing a beat.

