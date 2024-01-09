4 times Aaron Rodgers cried 'cancel culture' feat. Jimmy Kimmel-Epstein Island controversy and more

Aaron Rodgers did not play much in the 2023 season, but that doesn't mean that the New York Jets quarterback has been away from the spotlight. His media appearances, most notably on Tuesdays in Pat McAfee's ESPN show, have generated plenty of headlines for all the different reasons.

The quarterback recently created controversy by insinuating that Jimmy Kimmel was afraid of appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein list, which prompted a strong response from the ABC host. On Tuesday, it was Rodgers' turn to speak again, and he used the most-known card: cancel culture.

Check out other times when Aaron Rodgers turned to 'cancel culture' when questioned about an issue:

4 times Aaron Rodgers cried about a cancel culture

1 - When defending Bryce Young from his poor start in the league

"He's playing well, especially the last three games playing outstanding. As well as he's playing, can we not crown him right now? For his own sake. Because we shouldn't do that to kids. We shouldn't crown them. And we shouldn't cancel them. I think he's gonna be a great player in league for a long time."

It's undeniable that Young's start to his NFL career was awful, as the Panthers closed the 2023 season by not scoring points in the final eight quarters. Speaking about the rookie's struggles, the Jets quarterback said that people shouldn't crown him or cancel him for his poor start.

2 - When defending Zach Wilson for his awful performances in 2023

'I think our society at times wants to cancel people or label people and keep that label on them regardless of any self-growth or experience that changes your perspective on life.

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the Jets' starter in 2023, but Zach Wilson was called into duty following the veteran's Achilles injury. When defending his teammate, Aaron again cried to the cancel culture.

3 - When he was criticized for screaming at Bears fans 'I still own you!'

"There's a PC woke culture that exists, and there's a cancel culture at the same time," Rodgers told the hosts. "And it's based on people's own feelings of maybe personal miserability or distaste for their own situations or life, or maybe just enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb."

Aaron Rodgers was criticized for mocking Chicago Bears fans following a touchdown at Soldier Field during their 2021 matchup. To be fair, Rodgers did have a right to scream at the fans, which was nothing to be serious about. But the backlash prompted him to go defensive.

4 - When he was in the middle of his beef with Jimmy Kimmel

This is the game plan of the media. This is what they do, they try and cancel - and it's not just me. It's nowhere near just me.'

After ESPN distanced themselves from Rodgers' comments about Kimmel/Epstein at Pat McAfee's show, the quarterback said that executives going to say they didn't agree with him was due to the cancel culture. No owning up to his mistakes - just the media going to its old methods.