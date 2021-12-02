NFL betting odds: 4 moneyline underdog picks for Week 13

NFL Week 13’s board for moneyline underdog bets has quite a few double-digit dogs. Everyone roots for the underdog, and this week is no different as we look at three underdog picks for Week 13. This week’s slate takes a look at 2 moneyline underdogs and the usual “Shoot your shot upset of the week.”

4 moneyline underdog plays for NFL Week 13

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers +140 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Chargers have been wildly inconsistent this season, and they are the most talented 6-5 team right now. The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off the high of thoroughly beating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look for the Chargers to steal a road win from the Bengals.

At +140, take the underdog Chargers moneyline.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez #Chargers WR Keenan Allen was asked if drops are happening because QB Justin Herbert throws too hard, “He throwing the ball to you, you better catch that s***. I want the ball. Throw that motherf***** however you want to throw it.” #Chargers WR Keenan Allen was asked if drops are happening because QB Justin Herbert throws too hard, “He throwing the ball to you, you better catch that s***. I want the ball. Throw that motherf***** however you want to throw it.” https://t.co/Edo3kheSP9

#2 - New York Giants +175 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Giants unloaded Jason Garrett, and the offense scored a whopping 13 points in Week 12. But they did win. Against the Miami Dolphins, expect the Giants to score more and possibly pull off an upset against a tougher-than-you-think Dolphins team.

For +175, bettors should take the Giants moneyline for the underdog win.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks +140 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense simply do not look good right now. Against the 49ers, they will either win in a close game with their division rivals or get blown out. We’ll take our chances here and expect the Seahawks to right their sinking ship into a home win.

Take the Seahawks at +140 moneyline as the slight underdog.

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Odell Beckham Jr’s dad helping DK Metcalf and his dad make a video compilation of Russell Wilson not throwing him the ball Odell Beckham Jr’s dad helping DK Metcalf and his dad make a video compilation of Russell Wilson not throwing him the ball https://t.co/oua1kOvzcM

#4 - Shoot your shot upset of the week: New York Jets +240 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week’s SYSUotW did not cash because the Pittsburgh Steelers (+175) wanted to disappoint us. And boy, was the game disappointing! Regardless, we’re going back to the well and unearthing a potential big underdog moneyline bet.

This week, we shoot our shot with the New York J-E-T-S Jets. The Zach Wilson experience has not been pleasant for either Wilson or the Jets, but look for a weird statement win from the rookie who did not have a veteran quarterback to mentor him until New York brought in Joe Flacco. It’ll be a good thing. Trust us.

Shoot your shot at the huge moneyline underdog and don’t look back at the fire dumpster that is the Jets franchise.

For entertainment purposes only, the SYSUotW’s criteria is a moneyline underdog play at a +200 or more price. We break that rule today because Sunday's slate has fewer games, and the matchups did not have any double-digit underdogs.

Week 12 results: (2-1 +1.35 units)

NFL Moneyline underdog Year-to-date: (13-15 +7.57 units)

Shoot your shot upset of the week YTD: (4-2 +8.30 units)

Edited by Piyush Bisht