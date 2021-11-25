NFL betting odds: 5 moneyline underdog picks for Week 12

NFL underdog moneyline bets are always fun bets to make. Everyone roots for the underdog, and this is no different as we look at five underdog picks for Week 12.

The slate for Week 12 is smaller and does not have any double-digit underdogs. That being said, there are a couple of small moneyline picks that could cash. This week’s slate takes a look at two moneyline underdogs and the usual “Shoot Your Shot Upset of the Week.”

5 Moneyline underdog plays for NFL Week 12

#1 - New York Jets +130 vs. Houston Texans

The Jets are struggling with everything this year, but a date with the Houston Texans may cure what ails them. Expect Zach Wilson to return from his knee injury and expect a pleasant surprise where rookie Elijah Moore continues to break out.

At +130 moneyline, bettors can take the Jets here as underdogs with confidence.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy DeVonta Smith and Elijah Moore are already superstars ⭐️ DeVonta Smith and Elijah Moore are already superstars ⭐️ https://t.co/rgon7BZWVo

#2 - New York Giants +105 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sometimes a player leaves a team and the team does better without him in the very next game (see Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns). With offensive coordinator Jason Garrett shown the door in New York, the Giants should come out with a different offensive game plan that may pay off with a win. Look for the Giants to pull a mild upset here against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For +105 moneyline, it’s as low risk/low reward as you can get betting on a Daniel Jones team.

#3 - Shoot Your Shot Upset of the Week: Pittsburgh Steelers +175 at Cincinnati Bengals

Last week’s SYSUotW cashed because the Indianapolis Colts (+270) must have read this column and did not want to disappoint us. The Colts didn’t simply win but dominated the Buffalo Bills (Thank you, Jonathan Taylor!)

This week, we shoot our shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers at +175 moneyline against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers should come out on top in this AFC North showdown behind Ben Roethlisberger’s improved play in Week 11, coming off an injury and missing one game.

Shoot your shot at the huge moneyline underdogs and don’t look back.

For entertainment purposes only, the SYSUotW’s criteria is a moneyline underdog play at a +200 or more price. We break that rule today because Sunday's slate has fewer games, and the matchups do not have any double-digit underdogs.

Week 11 results: (2-3 +0.80 units)

NFL Moneyline underdog Year-to-date: (11-14 +6.22 units)

Shoot your shot upset of the week YTD: (4-1 +9.30 units)

Edited by Piyush Bisht