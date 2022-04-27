5 best NFL Draft day outfits in history of the event

Here we are, just days away from the NFL Draft. Teams are scrambling to identify which prospects are needed to fill certain gaps in their roster while others are looking for the player who can ignite their franchise.

However, for all of the importance that is placed on the NFL Draft for players, sometimes it is what the players wear that can steal the show. Let's take a look at the five best outfits worn on NFL Draft days over the years.

#5 - Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was taken with the fifth pick in 2020 NFL Draft. Given that the draft was held mostly via zoom that year, due to COVID-19, Tua was at home.

Tua showing off his suit during the 2020 draft

That did not stop him from wearing a sensational three-piece suit for the occasion, which as you can see, he was more than happy to show off.

#4 - Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers safety was taken at Pick 18 back in the 2018 NFL Draft and has become a staple of the team's defensive unit. On the night, he wowed the public with his fashion.

The Packers safety showing off on the red carpet

Alexander wore a sensational red three-piece suit. He complimented the suit by wearing leopard print shoes along with a polka-dot bow tie. It appears that Alexander dresses as well as he plays football.

#3 - Nick Bosa

The superstar San Francisco 49ers defensive end was taken with the second overall pick back in 2019. A star out of Ohio State, Bosa's draft day attire paid tribute to where he played his football.

Bosa rocking a classic jacket with the Ohio State logos inside.

The star defensive end told the entire world how much Ohio State meant to him as he wore a gray velvet lapel suit with one button. The best part? He had the entire jacket lined with Ohio State logos.

#2 - Lamar Jackson

The Louisville star was taken by the Baltimore Ravens with Pick 32 in the 2018 and has been a hit since day one. His fashion sense isn't bad either.

The dual-threat quarterback showed off his style as he rocked a Gucci suit and shirt that featured little UFO's on it. Very stylish!

#1 - Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys took the Ohio State running back with the fourth pick in 2016. Despite his incredible college career, it was his attire on draft night that turned heads.

The star running back was seen wearing a crop top for a shirt, along with white pants and wide lapes that had a tinge of blue. Elliott has rocked the crop-top for pre-game workouts with the Cowboys as he continues to make fashion statements.

