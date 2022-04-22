NFL Draft 2022: Two WWE superstars to represent teams at main event

The NFL Draft is just six days away and fast approaching. The draft will take place in Las Vegas, where celebrities are likely to appear as part of the event.

WWE have two celebrities set to attend on April 28 at The Strip. On Thursday, WWE tweeted the official announcement that Titus O'Neil and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin will appear.

The Miz has been a vocal Cleveland Browns fan his entire life. He was born in Parma, Ohio, just a 17-minute drive away from Cleveland. He's participated in fantasy football leagues with members of the NFL Network and is as diehard a fan as you can find.

Meanwhile, O'Neil is a former college defensive end for the Florida Gators. His hometown team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. O'Neil spent four years in the Arena Football League between 2003 and 2007.

Both superstars appearing in the NFL Draft will create publicity for both companies. This year's draft is one of the most unpredictable drafts in NFL history, making it fascinating for fans.

What can you expect from the 2022 NFL Draft?

NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis

The biggest storyline leading into this year's draft is the lack of confidence the scouts have in the quarterbacks. This year's class lacks a Trevor Lawrence, a can't-be-missed quarterback prospect.

It doesn't appear to possess quarterbacks on the level of Trey Lance and Justin Fields, two of the other prospects from last year. Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett are the top-rated quarterbacks by most analysts. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero’s latest article shows just how little faith scouts and executives have in this year's crop of signal-callers.

Another unknown aspect of the NFL Draft is who the Jacksonville Jaguars will select with their first overall selection. This year's draft is loaded with premium pass rushers. Aidanan Hutchinson and Treyvon Walker are the leading contenders to go first overall.

Beyond the edge rushers, this year's draft class is stacked at the wide receiver and offensive line positions. Seven wide receivers have the talent to be first-round selections. Chris Olave, Drake London, and Garrett Wilson are just three names to keep an eye on at the position.

The offensive line crop is one of the most talented in recent memory, with there being no consensus amongst the top three offensive tackles.

Despite the uncertainty, or maybe because of it, the draft is looking incredibly exciting. With names like Baker Mayfield still on the trade market, there's bound to be a lot of unpredictability.

