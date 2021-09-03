5 best second-year NFL players entering the 2021 season

With the rookie wage scale instituted in 2011, the best asset a team can have is a productive player in a rookie contract. Until they sign a contract extension, their cost will be minimal, and the return will be immense.

If you have a player who's a solid contributor and he does it as a rookie, then you're a lucky team. You can build around a certain young player because you know he's going to be with you for years to come, and even better, he's going to be a cheap player. The draft is important not only because you can choose the best player available, but also because you can clear your salary cap if you nail your picks.

Last year, it was difficult to have a proper draft season because the pandemic started in March, so teams had problems doing their due diligence. Even then, some teams found real gems during the draft, and most of them didn't even have a top-5 pick.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best second-year NFL players for the 2021 season.

#1 Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

There were high expectations from Herbert as the sixth-overall pick, but not even the most optimistic Chargers fan thought he was going to have such a great season.

Inserted into the starting lineup suddenly following Tyrod Taylor's medical emergence in week 2, Herbert assured himself as one of the best young players in the league. He threw for over 4000 yards in 15 games and won the Offensive Rookie of The Year Award. Herbert is a dark horse candidate for MVP.

#2 Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson had perhaps the best rookie wide receiver season of all time, with 1400 receiving yards, a Pro Bowl vote and an All-Pro honor even after not starting the first game.

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, then used the pick received in the trade to select Jefferson. Both teams won the trade.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

#3 Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tackles don't get the same recognition as quarterbacks or skill players, but Wirfs was an essential piece in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run.

Tristan Wirfs is an All-Pro caliber right tackle. That is not an opinion, but a FACT. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 27, 2021

Wirfs locked down the right side of the offensive line in a major way, being a great pass blocker and an excellent run blocker reaching the second level of the defense in many ways. Consider how Brady's numbers dropped when he was pressured over the last season and you'll understand why the rookie was so important in 2020.

#4 Chase Young, DE, Washington Football Team

Speaking of rookies who were great in the trenches, the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft did not disappoint.

Young was a brute force in the Washington defensive line, constantly pressuring opposing quarterbacks through the edge. His explosion of the line and his first step give him an advantage over most of the offensive tackles, and his quickness to beat the blocker with his hands makes him almost unstoppable. Young is on course for a breakout season with at least 10 sacks.

#5 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys already had Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, so there wasn't a need for a wide receiver in the first round. They must be really happy they got off the course and picked Lamb in the first round.

CeeDee Lamb is among the three Cowboys coming off the COVID-19 reserve list:https://t.co/L5qnW89ofa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2021

Lamb's talent is undeniable, and only a tragedy, like a serious injury, will keep him from reaching 1000 receiving yards this year. He has enough talent to overcome Amari Cooper and become the Cowboys' number one receiver.

