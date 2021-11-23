5 biggest surprises from NFL Week 11 games 

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season featured several surprising results and unexpected performances. More favorites were upset by underdogs as this continues to be one of the most unpredictable seasons. Individual matchups within games produced shocking results as well. Here are the five biggest shockers that happened in NFL Week 11.

#5 - Green Bay Packers upset by Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers entered Week 11 as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The last time they lost a game started by quarterback Aaron Rodgers was all the way back in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. The Packers came into Week 11 with a ton of momentum and looked like the best team in the NFL.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



My Minnesota native Adam Thielen addressed teammates last night about the meaning of the #Vikings #Packers rivalry … and today they pulled out one of the wildest wins this series has seen.My @nflnetwork postgame interview: Minnesota native Adam Thielen addressed teammates last night about the meaning of the #Vikings-#Packers rivalry … and today they pulled out one of the wildest wins this series has seen. My @nflnetwork postgame interview: https://t.co/HtoIvq81D8

Green Bay were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 and joined a long list of upsets this season. Rodgers was outdueled by Kirk Cousins, and the Packers defense had a disappointing performance. They were ranked in the top three in total defense prior to the game, but are now ranked outside of the top five.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles run all over New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 was not necessarily a shocking result but the way they achieved the win certainly was. The Saints rank in the top three in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing less than 90 yards per game.

Reuben Frank @RoobNBCS Most rushing yards vs. the Saints this year:

94 … Miles Sanders

74 … Christian McCaffrey

69 … Jalen Hurts

63 … Jordan Howard

60 … Antonio Gibson

52 … Saquon Barkley Most rushing yards vs. the Saints this year:94 … Miles Sanders74 … Christian McCaffrey69 … Jalen Hurts63 … Jordan Howard60 … Antonio Gibson 52 … Saquon Barkley

They were torched by the Eagles rushing offense, allowing 242 total rushing yards in the game. Running back Miles Sanders led the way with 94 rushing yards while quarterback Jalen Hurts added 69 rushing yards.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht