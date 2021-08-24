5 breakout candidates after the second week of NFL preseason

NFL preseason games may seem boring and meaningless to some, but to others, it's their chance for redemption and a chance to make a name for themselves. And in some cases, that is why most starters don't spend a lot of time on the field.

With two weeks of NFL preseason play nearly over, there have been some surprises from not only rookie players but also second-year players and veterans who are trying to prove to their team that they can make it up the depth chart.

On that note, here's a look at five NFL breakout candidates after two weeks of preseason games:

#1 Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are without their number one wide receiver Michael Thomas for the foreseeable future after he had ankle surgery this summer. Along with the quarterback competition, the Saints are also looking for a fill-in for Thomas.

Marquez Callaway was an undrafted NFL free agent last season, and made just 11 appearances throughout the season. Callaway has been a star at training camp for the Saints, creating chemistry with both quarterbacks: Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

In the Saints' first preseason game, Callaway caught three passes for 61 yards. Callaway is also expected to play a significant amount of time in the Saints' second preseason game as well.

#2 DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks need help in the running game, so a productive second year by Deejay Dallas could do just that. Dallas hasn't made many appearances in 2020, but is playing well in the preseason thus far.

Dallas could find himself as a third-down running back behind Chris Carson. In the Seahawks' first preseason game, he had a 43-yard-touchdown, and in the second, he was a standout in special teams, making it a lock that Dallas will have an integral part on the Seahawks' roster.

#3 Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he had 52 catches for 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

With either Teddy Bridewater or Drew Lock under center, Jeudy was able to break 1,000 yards received in 2021. Jeudy had a 33-yard catch in the Broncos' first preseason game and two catches for 40 yards in the second.

Good luck covering Jerry Jeudy one-on-one 🔥pic.twitter.com/Xq1RVziDVG — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2021

#4 Tanner Hudson, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate were the top two tight ends for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Super Bowl run in 2020. Not to mention OJ Howard, who, although he has struggled with injury, will clearly get a roster spot.

Hudson is trying to make the Buccaneers' roster spot as the fourth tight end. In the Bucs' first preseason game, Hudson had three catches and 46 receiving yards and averaged 15.3 yards per catch. In the Buccaneers' second preseason outing against the Tennessee Titans, Hudson had six catches, 74 yards and averaged 12.3 yards per catch.

#5 Kalen Ballage, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were last in the running game in 2020. The team currently has rookie running back Najee Harris, whom they drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. But Kalen Ballage continues to make a name for himself in the Steelers' preseason play.

Kalen Ballage, on his fourth team since 2018, says the Steelers are "hands down, the best organization" he's ever been a part of. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 18, 2021

The Steelers signed Ballage as a free agent after he played with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL last season. With Benny Snell currently not playing for the Steelers, Ballage has been getting more reps behind Najee Harris.

In the NFL Hall of Fame game, Ballage had four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. In the Steelers' most recent NFL preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Ballage had seven catches for 30 yards.

