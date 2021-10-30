5 DFS Tight End picks for NFL Week 8

DFS plays at the tight end position are a tricky proposition. The overall position is a wasteland of dart throws and overpriced players who will give you at best wide receiver three numbers. In DFS lineups, however, the right pick (and with a bit of luck) could set your picks apart from the other teams in GPP or cash games.

For week 8, the following tight ends should be on your radar.

#1 - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers ($3,600 DraftKings | $4,900 FanDuel)

The rookie tight end for the Steelers has turned it up of late. Tight end is one of the more difficult positions to learn, and often young players don’t fit in until their third year (or more) in the league. With tight end Eric Ebron out this week against the Cleveland Browns, expect Freiermuth to get more opportunities and possibly more targets from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. At his low price point on DraftKings and FanDuel, Freiermuth is the classic DFS filler at the tight end position to round out your lineup.

#2 - Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots ($4,200 DraftKings | $5,500 FanDuel)

The Hunter Henry revenge narrative isn’t the most compelling narrative, but it could be a real thing that translates into fantasy football value. Henry has scored in four straight games and faces a beatable Los Angeles Chargers secondary. His DFS price is moderate compared to more expensive options like Kyle Pitts, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Gesicki.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez



He adds that Henry was the first player to reach out to him when he got drafted. #Chargers QB Justin Herbert says about Patriots TE Hunter Henry, “he is a great friend.”He adds that Henry was the first player to reach out to him when he got drafted. #Chargers QB Justin Herbert says about Patriots TE Hunter Henry, “he is a great friend.”He adds that Henry was the first player to reach out to him when he got drafted. https://t.co/IfrB61PlTf

#3 - Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons ($6,300 DraftKings | $6,800 FanDuel)

Kyle Pitts’s rookie season got off to a rocky start, but with a new offense and coaching staff, the team expected hiccups. Now with quarterback Matt Ryan getting more comfortable, Pitts is a TE1 at a high-end WR2 price. You’re definitely paying up for his services, but if your DFS lineup has several sleepers at other positions, paying up here might be a smart move.

#4 - Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles ($4,700 DraftKings | $5,900 FanDuel)

Tight end Zach Ertz’s trade to the Arizona Cardinals was supposed to open up opportunities for Goedert, but it’s only been one game so DFS players may see it happen this week. Goedert is priced appropriately for the presumed increased volume with Ertz shipped out, but he’ll need to score more touchdowns to justify this price. For DFS this week, it’s worth a shot to have him in your lineup against the Detroit Lions.

John Gonoude @john_gonoude BIRDS' EYE VIEW: Dallas Goedert leads all @NFL TEs in receiving first-down percentage (83.3%) and ranks 2nd among his position in yards per reception (15.9). #FlyEaglesFly BIRDS' EYE VIEW: Dallas Goedert leads all @NFL TEs in receiving first-down percentage (83.3%) and ranks 2nd among his position in yards per reception (15.9). #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/VZm8Wfw2VU

#5 - Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins ($5,000 DraftKings | 6,300 FanDuel)

You never talk to a pitcher in the middle of throwing a perfect game, and you never question a Mike Gesicki fantasy football hot streak. The Dolphins tight end has been on a two-game tear against lesser defensive opponents like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons, so he may be in for some tough sledding against the Buffalo Bills. The good news is that the Dolphins will find themselves in a negative gamescript, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to like locking in on Gesicki. It’s a moderate price point for DFS, but Mike Gesicki could be the difference your lineup needs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht