NFL Fantasy Football: Five DFS Stacks for Week 13

When going for DFS stacks, place Quarterback + Wide Receiver or Tight End together. You could also make a unique stack with Quarterback + Running back — just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your DFS team would not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For Week 13, consider several stacks with teams taking on opponents in plus matmatchups, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Fantasy DFS Stacks for Week 13

#1 - QB Tom Brady + WR Mike Evans or Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After last week's game, DFS managers can expect Tom Brady and the Bucs’ passing game to bounce back offensively. Antonio Brown is still out, so Brady will target his top two receivers, as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is another stack possibility at the tight end position.

NFL @NFL



Darius Leonard couldn't bring himself to trash talk Tom Brady. 😂



Episode 3 of "I got too much respect for him... That's Tom."Darius Leonard couldn't bring himself to trash talk Tom Brady. 😂 @dsleon45 @tombradyEpisode 3 of #HardKnocks : In Season with the @Colts premieres tonight at 10pm ET on HBO/HBO Max "I got too much respect for him... That's Tom."Darius Leonard couldn't bring himself to trash talk Tom Brady. 😂 @dsleon45 @tombradyEpisode 3 of #HardKnocks: In Season with the @Colts premieres tonight at 10pm ET on HBO/HBO Max https://t.co/arZ67L5Gej

This DFS stack will be a highly-owned stack against the Atlanta Falcons’ soft defense, but the Buccaneers should be able to score against their division rivals.

#2 - QB Kirk Cousins + WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are fighting for a wildcard spot, and Cousins is quietly having a tremendous year, both on the field and for fantasy purposes. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen continue to provide fantasy relevance. Against the Detroit Lions, look for the Vikings to score often through the air, especially without Dalvin Cook in the lineup.

For DFS, stack Cousins and Jefferson with confidence this week.

#3 - QB Derek Carr + WR DeSean Jackson, Las Vegas Raiders

Despite a race to the bottom, statistically speaking, in last week’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team have played better defense than the last few weeks. This week, look for Derek Carr and the Raiders to find some success against the Football Team. It’s also the proverbial DeSean Jackson revenge game against his old team so stack him with Carr for a potentially high score. Hunter Renfrow would also make a good stack with Derek Carr.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



Derek Carr shouts out the Cowboys after the



🎤 @tracywolfson "That is one of the best football teams I've played in my 8 years. They are extremely talented and they're not even at full strength."Derek Carr shouts out the Cowboys after the @Raiders OT win. "That is one of the best football teams I've played in my 8 years. They are extremely talented and they're not even at full strength." Derek Carr shouts out the Cowboys after the @Raiders OT win. 🎤 @tracywolfson https://t.co/PClyBkmCpD

This might be one of the lesser-owned DFS stacks in a matchup that has an over/under of 49.5.

#4 - QB Jalen Hurts + WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith’s success on the field and in fantasy depends on how well Jalen Hurts is playing. It sounds obvious, but there are several wide receivers who can be fantasy relevant on their own without a good quarterback (e.g., Terry McLaurin). Because Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback and vultures a lot of red zone touchdowns on the ground, this takes opportunities from the wideouts. The Eagles have a plus matchup against the New York Jets this week, so expect some success through the air.

For DFS, stack the former college teammates together with the expectation of at least one hookup in the end zone.

#5 - QB Ben Roethlisberger + WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fantasy players who might want to avoid the Steelers’ passing “attack” this week are justified in this case. That being said, if you’re looking for a unique DFS stack, the Steelers vs. the Baltimore Ravens is where Roethlisberger and Johnson can potentially find fantasy glory. The Ravens defense is not a world-beater, and the Steelers will have to offer something else other than running RB Najee Harris into a wall 20+ times a game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This week, stack Big Ben and Diontae Johnson with the expectation of a better week than last weekend.

Edited by Piyush Bisht