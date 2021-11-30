Fantasy Football: 3 QBs whose stock takes a hit entering Week 13

Week 13 of Fantasy Football usually meant the start of the playoffs for most leagues. However, the addition of Week 18 in the NFL has now also postponed the beginning of fantasy playoffs, so everyone is bracing for a win in the final week to grab one of the postseason spots.

With this being a huge week in terms of playoff implications, every selection matters. The one position you definitely can't miss is quarterback: if you pick wrong, then you're doomed. Check out three quarterbacks whose stock is down for Week 13.

3 quarterbacks whose stock is down in Fantasy Football

#1 - Jalen Hurts

Hurts is coming from his worst game as a pro, throwing three interceptions and not a single touchdown. The Giants weren't the biggest threat ever, and Hurts still failed to have a good game against New York.

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM



Xavier McKinney with the INT, his 5th of year, nicely done Jalen Hurts with ANOTHER INT, his 3rd of the day!Xavier McKinney with the INT, his 5th of year, nicely done #NYG Jalen Hurts with ANOTHER INT, his 3rd of the day!Xavier McKinney with the INT, his 5th of year, nicely done #NYG https://t.co/U19CQkD084

Hurts is a good fantasy quarterback because of his rushing ability, but he's not good enough as a passer, so you might want to take a look at other options to give you easy points in an important game.

#2 - Baker Mayfield

Mayfield is playing poorly as of now and his situation won't improve with the amount of injuries he's dealing with. The Browns have an awful group of pass catchers, and their offense is really bad right now. So you probably should not trust Mayfield in Week 13 or for the remainder of the season.

Mayfield is a good quarterback when he's healthy, but if you watch the Browns play one or two series, that's obviously not the case. His fantasy stock is down right now and will continue to fall. So give up your hopes on him for this season and look for someone else.

#3- Justin Herbert

Herbert is a fantastic player, but his exhibition against the Denver Broncos was less than impressive, and he's clearly a victim of Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme. Even though the quarterback's quality is undeniable, the offense has a really bad design that limits Herbert's ability to showcase his strong arm.

As a result, his level has dropped along with the whole Chargers team. You should consider sitting him if you have other reliable options on the roster. With the way the Chargers offense is going, Herbert's talent doesn't matter much in fantasy football at this time.

