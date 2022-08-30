5 most exciting matchups to watch out for in Week 1 of 2022-23 NFL season ft. Cowboys vs Buccaneers

Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season is just a couple of weeks away as the preseason has officially been completed. NFL fans around the world are waiting in anticipation for the regular season to kick off as all 32 teams will be in action for Week 1.

Every game is exciting in Week 1 of every season because the long offseason is over and fans finally get to watch football again. That doesn't mean some games aren't more attractive than others based on the matchups and storylines surrounding them.

Here are the five best games to keep an eye on in Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

#5 - Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks so far, establishing himself as one of their best players in franchise history. He helped them win two NFC championships and a Super Bowl ring. He was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 offseason, so he will play for a new team for the first time in his career.

Wilson won't have to wait long to face off against his former team. He will travel back to his first NFL home in Seattle when the Broncos take on the Seahawks in Monday Night Football in Week 1.

#4 - Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

Joey Bosa chases Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers had an epic showdown in the final game of the 2021 regular season. High stakes were on the line as the winner would advance to the playoffs while the loser's season was over. The Sunday night thriller went into overtime, with the Raiders eventually emerging victorious.

The two teams will have a rematch in Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The match faces two playoff-hopeful teams once again, who also made significant upgrades during the offseason. The Raiders added Davante Adams and Chandler Jones while the Chargers brought in Khalil Mack and JC Jackson.

#3 - Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was selected as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Despite mounting a playoff victory with the Browns, the organization decided to trade for Deshaun Watson during the 2022 NFL offseason.

The controversial move basically ended Mayfield's future with the Browns, so he subsequently demanded a trade. He was eventually dealt to the Carolina Panthers and will get his opportunity for revenge in the first game of the 2022-23 NFL season.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dak Prescott passes over Lavonte David

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in the opening game of the 2021-22 NFL season. The game featured a quarterback duel between Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, going back and forth before the Buccaneers eventually won the game on the final possession.

The epic battle was an excellent way to open the season and the two teams will meet again in Week 1 this year. Rather than being the kick-off game for the 2022-23 season, they will face off on Sunday Night Football.

#1 - Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams

Josh Allen scrambles against the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will have the honor of carrying on a league tradition by hosting the opening game of the 2022-23 season as the defending Super Bowl champions. They will celebrate their Vince Lombardi trophy prior to the start of the game and then begin their quest to defend it this year.

The Rams face a steep challenge in Week 1 when they face off against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are Super Bowl favorites, meaning the 2022 kick-off game should be a great one and could potentially be a Super Bowl preview for this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12