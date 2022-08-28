"Keep CMC away from him, he might sprain his ankle from seeing Sam in a cast" "This not helping his case vs Baker Mayfield" - Sam Darnold's injury prompts mixed opinions from NFL fans

Sam Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain during the Carolina Panthers' final preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. Following his injury, he had to be carted off the field. While he has avoided a season-ending injury, he is projected to be sidelined for, at least, the next four to six weeks.

NFL fans were quick to jump on Twitter and react to the breaking news. Here are some of the top comments.

💫Yxu’re Welcxme💫 @YxurWeIxme21 @AdamSchefter @DNewtonespn Keep CMC away from him, he might sprain his ankle from seeing Sam in a cast @AdamSchefter @DNewtonespn Keep CMC away from him, he might sprain his ankle from seeing Sam in a cast

Dan @DanDMcMandan @AdamSchefter @DNewtonespn This poor kid just can`t get a break. Number one QB jinx continues @AdamSchefter @DNewtonespn This poor kid just can`t get a break. Number one QB jinx continues

𝕩𝕒𝕧𝕚🐈‍⬛🐔🐝⛈👑 @Bell_Agent0 @S_Jets87 @PhilaPadres @AdamSchefter @DNewtonespn He does suck but at the same time he never had a fair chance to develop into a goood QB. Both things can be true at the same time and not contradict each other. @S_Jets87 @PhilaPadres @AdamSchefter @DNewtonespn He does suck but at the same time he never had a fair chance to develop into a goood QB. Both things can be true at the same time and not contradict each other.

DChristo @JohnnySportcoat @AdamSchefter



Geno Smith should be so lucky. @DNewtonespn I’d call this a “mercy sprain.” It’ll save Magic Sam a lot of embarrassment in the weeks to come.Geno Smith should be so lucky. @AdamSchefter @DNewtonespn I’d call this a “mercy sprain.” It’ll save Magic Sam a lot of embarrassment in the weeks to come.Geno Smith should be so lucky.

The reactions to the injury news have clearly been mixed. Many fans have criticized Sam Darnold for his disappointing career so far, while others have expressed sympathy, believing he has been a victim of difficult circumstances.

The timing of the injury comes at a difficult time for the Panthers, with the 2022 NFL regular season quickly approaching. They were counting on him to be a part of their roster, but will now need to make other plans.

Who will replace Sam Darnold for the Panthers in 2022 while he recovers from injury?

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets as a highly rated quarterback prospect. After failing to live up to expectations, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 NFL offseason for a potential fresh start with a new team.

Darnold lasted just one season as the Panthers' starting quarterback after the organization acquired Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason. They eventually named him the Week 1 starter ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Sam Darnold was set to serve as his back-up for the start of the year and will likely be called on if Mayfield were to struggle or get injured.

Darnold's injury in the final week of the preseason changed things. The Panthers must now come up with a new plan. They currently have just PJ Walker as their only other quarterback on their roster. While Walker is capable of serving as a back-up quarterback, the Panthers have other options as well.

Some have suggested they should inquire about Pittsburgh Steelers third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph. There are also rumors that they could sign Cam Newton again, as they did during the 2021 season. Whatever the Panthers decide to do about their back-up quarterback situation, they need to execute their plan quickly. The 2022 regular season is just a couple of weeks away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe