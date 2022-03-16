5 free agency signings that changed the course of an NFL franchise

The NFL's free agency period gives teams an opportunity to improve their rosters by signing available players. Sometimes a particular signing can drastically change a franchise's future.

Here are five notable free agency signings who went on to lead their new teams to unexpected levels of success.

#5 - Kurt Warner, Arizona Cardinals

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Kurt Warner is most remembered for what he did with the St. Louis Rams, where he won two NFL MVP awards, two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

The Hall of Fame quarterback is also a legend in Arizona Cardinals history as well for what he was able to accomplish for them after signing as a free agent prior to the 2005 season.

Arizona Sports History @AZSportsHistory 9/8/14 – After five seasons, a 27-30 regular season record, two playoff appearances including the 2009 Super Bowl, 100 TDs and 59 INTS for 15,843yds (most with any team in his career), the Arizona Cardinals officially placed former QB Kurt Warner in the Ring of Honor. #RedSea 9/8/14 – After five seasons, a 27-30 regular season record, two playoff appearances including the 2009 Super Bowl, 100 TDs and 59 INTS for 15,843yds (most with any team in his career), the Arizona Cardinals officially placed former QB Kurt Warner in the Ring of Honor. #RedSea https://t.co/P9cLkj6zu0

Kurt Warner spent five seasons with the Cardinals, but it was in the final two seasons that he made the biggest impact. He helped them reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons, where he combined for four postseason victories.

He earned the Cardinals their first NFC Championship victory and first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

#4 - Reggie White, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers honor Reggie White.

The first free agency period in NFL history occurred during the 1993 offseason and it featured one of the biggest signings of all time.

Reggie White, previously a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, signed with the Green Bay Packers. He will forever be remembered as one of the best pass rushers ever.

Reggie White missed just one game in six total seasons with the Packers, while helping them reach the playoffs every season and winning a Super Bowl ring. He won two Defensive Player of the Year awards on his way to the Hall of Fame.

#3 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Tom Brady's run with the New England Patriots would have been enough to be considered the greatest career of all time after winning six Super Bowl rings and setting countless records.

It didn't stop there, though, as he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent prior to the 2020 season.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady helped them win their first Super Bowl in nearly 20 years. He followed that up with another playoff appearance the following year while leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

The legend will continue for at least one more season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

#2 - Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

After winning four NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts, Peyton Manning joined the Denver Broncos prior to the 2012 season. He continued his dominance with an impressive four-year stretch.

During his time with the Broncos, Peyton Manning won another MVP award, two AFC Championships and another Super Bowl ring. He helped the Broncos win their first ring since John Elway retired.

He recorded a 50-15 overall record with the Broncos, including in the playoffs.

#1 - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Drew Brees will always be remembered as one of the best free agent signings in NFL history. After a decent run with the San Diego Chargers, they moved on from him following the 2005 season. That's when he joined the New Orleans Saints and became an NFL legend.

If Tom Brady didn't exist, Drew Brees would hold most of the career passing records. He accumulated an impressive 142-86 regular season record across 15 seasons with the Saints while helping them reach the playoffs nine times and win a Super Bowl ring.

