×
Create
Notifications

5 highest-paid NFL players

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 05, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Listicle

Quarterbacks dominate the list of highest-paid NFL players. The top eleven most enormous individual salaries for the 2021 season are all quarterbacks. As the value of the position continues to rise, so will their earnings.

Almost every new contract for franchise quarterbacks catapults them toward the top of the list of highest-paid NFL players. Here are the current top five salaries for 2021.

Highest-paid NFL players this season

#5 - Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: $35 million

No more pin. Time to Win. https://t.co/ZCESXDkdpI

Russell Wilson has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks in the league for several years. He is an excellent leader and his winning percentage is stellar. It's no surprise that he's among the highest-paid players in the NFL.

The Seahawks are a flawed team, but he more than makes up for it with his talents. Their deficiencies are blatantly obvious right now as he works his way back from injury.

#4 - Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: $39 million

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, source said. Watson will stay put in Houston until the offseason.

In is absence from the team this season, it's clear why Deshaun Watson is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. The Texans are one of the worst teams in the league this year and look lost without him.

Even with their inferior roster, he still won the passing title in the 2020 season. He has appeared in and won playoff games with a below-average Texans team.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी