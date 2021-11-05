5 highest-paid NFL players

Quarterbacks dominate the list of highest-paid NFL players. The top eleven most enormous individual salaries for the 2021 season are all quarterbacks. As the value of the position continues to rise, so will their earnings.

Almost every new contract for franchise quarterbacks catapults them toward the top of the list of highest-paid NFL players. Here are the current top five salaries for 2021.

Highest-paid NFL players this season

#5 - Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: $35 million

Russell Wilson has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks in the league for several years. He is an excellent leader and his winning percentage is stellar. It's no surprise that he's among the highest-paid players in the NFL.

The Seahawks are a flawed team, but he more than makes up for it with his talents. Their deficiencies are blatantly obvious right now as he works his way back from injury.

#4 - Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: $39 million

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Texans QB Deshaun Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, source said. Watson will stay put in Houston until the offseason. #Texans QB Deshaun Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, source said. Watson will stay put in Houston until the offseason.

In is absence from the team this season, it's clear why Deshaun Watson is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. The Texans are one of the worst teams in the league this year and look lost without him.

Even with their inferior roster, he still won the passing title in the 2020 season. He has appeared in and won playoff games with a below-average Texans team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar