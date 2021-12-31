5 legendary NFL QBs who retired with the team that drafted them: Could Ben Roethlisberger join the list?

Ben Roethlisberger implied that Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season could potentially be his final home game played at Heinz Field for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This would imply that he could be planning to retire at the conclusion of the season. He has spent all 18 of his NFL seasons with the Steelers, winning two Super Bowls along the way.

It's somewhat rare for a legendary quarterback to play their entire career with just one team. Often times, they finish their careers with a different team than they started with. If Roethlisberger retires, he would be one of the elite few who remained with just one team from start to finish. Here are five other legendary quarterbacks who remained with just one NFL team in their careers.

5 NFL QBs who played their entire career with one team

Ben Roethlisberger won't speak in definites, but he says "all signs" are pointing that "this could be it" his last game — at least regular season — at Heinz Field.

#1 - Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino

Dan Marino is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. When he retired, he was the all-time career leader with 61,361 passing yards and 420 passing touchdowns. He set a new standard when it comes to quarterback production in the modern NFL. He spent all 17 of his seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Most games with 400+ Pass Yards and 3 Pass TD in their first 2 NFL seasons
Dan Marino 3
Joe Burrow 3



Dan Marino 3

Joe Burrow 3 Most games with 400+ Pass Yards and 3 Pass TD in their first 2 NFL seasonsDan Marino 3Joe Burrow 3 https://t.co/pF9IBphJFt

Dan Marino accomplished just about everything a quarterback could in the NFL. The only thing missing is a Super Bowl ring. He is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and could be the best one who never won a Super Bowl. He is still a Hall of Famer and a former NFL MVP.

#2 - John Elway, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway

John Elway played all 16 seasons of his legendary NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a former NFL MVP. He is one of the only quarterbacks in NFL history to win two consecutive Super Bowls. He accomplished that in his final two seasons with the Broncos before retiring.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



We asked



The answer: ONE



(John Elway in 1987) Tom Brady was the only Buccaneers skill position player (QB/FB/RB/WR/TE) announced to the Pro Bowl.We asked @EliasSports : of the 37 QBs to win MVP since 1970, how many did it with no other skill positions selected to the Pro Bowl?The answer: ONE(John Elway in 1987) Tom Brady was the only Buccaneers skill position player (QB/FB/RB/WR/TE) announced to the Pro Bowl.We asked @EliasSports: of the 37 QBs to win MVP since 1970, how many did it with no other skill positions selected to the Pro Bowl?The answer: ONE(John Elway in 1987) https://t.co/PYlNT5EIpe

John Elway demonstrated the importance of mobility from the quarterback position. He accumulated 3,407 rushing yards in his career in addition to over 51,475 passing yards. He is the only player in NFL history who has thrown for over 3,000 yards while rushing for over 200 yards in seven consecutive seasons.

