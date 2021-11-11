NFL betting odds: 5 moneyline underdog picks for Week 10

NFL underdog bets had a field day in Week 9 with 10 out of 14 underdogs covering the spread. For moneyline picks, an astounding seven underdogs won straight up. Of those seven, this column only picked two winners out of five picks. But we digress.

Week 10 might not have as many SU underdog wins for the moneyline payout, but there are value plays on the board regardless. This week’s slate calls for mostly modest upsets from teams hitting the road.

#1 - Cleveland Browns +115 at New England Patriots

The post-Odell Beckham Jr. rodeo show continues for the 5-4 Browns against the 5-4 Patriots. Cleveland are the more complete team on both sides of the ball compared to New England, and the Browns have running back Nick Chubb to keep defenses honest.

Look for the Browns to prove that “addition by subtraction” applies to the team seeking another playoff berth without the distractions of their former teammate. At +115 moneyline, the Browns are a small underdog play that should cash.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



Baker Mayfield shouts out his



🎤 @tracywolfson "I just thought our guys played for each other. When it comes down to it, that will take you a long, long way."Baker Mayfield shouts out his @Browns teammates after today's W. "I just thought our guys played for each other. When it comes down to it, that will take you a long, long way." Baker Mayfield shouts out his @Browns teammates after today's W. 🎤 @tracywolfson https://t.co/S6tWjjfBCt

#2 - New Orleans Saints +125 at Tennessee Titans

The 7-2 Titans are rolling right now while the 5-3 Saints are looking to keep themselves from slipping further after quarterback Jameis Winston’s season-ending injury. New Orleans played sloppy football against the Atlanta Falcons, so the problem wasn’t the quarterback position.

Expect the underdog Saints to get back on track and bottle up the Titans offense to come away with a road win. The +125 moneyline price is modest for the tough task of upsetting the Titans, but the Saints will rebound this week.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks +155 at Green Bay Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. could end up playing for one of these teams. But he won’t be in uniform for either side this weekend.

Star quarterback Russell Wilson, though, will be in uniform and looks to be on track to play this Sunday. Both Wilson and Aaron Rodgers should be back on the field as the latter had to sit out one game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Against the 7-2 Packers, look for the 3-5 Seahawks to pull the upset, rallying behind their returning quarterback and seeking their fourth win of the year. The +155 moneyline price is attractive for the underdog Seahawks, who might be hungrier than the distracted Packers.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles +130 at Denver Broncos

The 5-4 Broncos are coming off one of the bigger upsets last week against the Dallas Cowboys, and the 3-6 Eagles are struggling to put wins together. For their part, the Eagles have played a tough schedule (Dallas, Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, and the Los Angeles Chargers) against playoff contending teams. Their three wins have come against sub .500 clubs like the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions.

Look for the underdog Eagles at +130 moneyline to upset the Broncos here for their first win against a winning team.

#5 - Shoot your shot upset of the week: Miami Dolphins +305 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)

Last week’s SYSUotW almost came to fruition as the Chicago Bears (+225) were up two points with less than two minutes to go. Then the Bears got Corrente-ed. This week, we shoot our shot with the 2-7 Miami Dolphins taking on the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have had their share of too-close-for-comfort narrow wins this season. Look for their luck to run out this week against the Dolphins for the big upset.

For entertainment purposes only, the SYSUotW’s criteria is a moneyline underdog play at a +200 or more price.

Week 9 results: (2-3 -0.60 units)

NFL Moneyline Underdog Year-to-date: (7-8 +4.07 units)

Shoot your shot upset of the week YTD: (2-1 +3.55)

