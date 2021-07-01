5 most underrated players on the Indianapolis Colts' roster

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of big-name players that have become household names. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and recently acquired quarterback Carson Wentz are two players who stick out to name a few.

But it's the players that aren't talked about as often that usually make the most impact.

5 Most Underrated Players on the Indianapolis Colts

#1 Mo Alie-Cox, TE

Mo Alie-Cox had the chance to become the first tight end on the depth chart this upcoming season. Alie-Cox is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL right now. With the recent uptick in his receiving performance, he has all the makings to be an all-around tight end on the Colts offense.

A former college football player, Mo Alie-Cox has great speed and catching abilities. In his young career so far, he already has 620 receiving yards on 46 receptions and four touchdowns. Playing in the same position as fan favorite Jack Doyle has made Mo Alie-Cox one of the most underrated, and not nearly as talked about as much as he should be, players on the Colts roster.

#Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox received a second-round tender as a restricted free agent, source says. Coming off a 31-catch season and an excellent blocker in the eyes of many around the league, the former #VCU basketball player has developed nicely. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2021

#2 George Odum, S

George Odum was a First-Team All-Pro in 2020 and still hasn't been given the fanfare that many other Colts players have received. Odum is listed on the Indianapolis Colts roster as a safety, but he spends most of his time on special teams, where he is a standout.

Seen as one of the best special teams players in the entire National Football League, Odum had 20 stops, the most in the NFL. Odum played over 77% of the team's snaps on special teams.

Four #Colts are First Team All-Pros:



• Quenton Nelson

• DeForest Buckner

• Darius Leonard

• George Odum pic.twitter.com/9SZBaROOlT — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 8, 2021

#3 Khari Willis, S

Along with Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis is part of one of the best duos in the secondary in the NFL. Willis has been known to be a force in the secondary with 19 run stops last season, which ranks him among the best at the position in 2020. Entering just his third pro season, Willis is capable of getting even better.

Khari Willis intercepts the pass and takes it all the way! #ForTheShoe



📺: #INDvsLV on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3alYfT3slD pic.twitter.com/KRPueaqelK — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2020

#4 Zach Pascal, WR

With the likes of T.Y. Hilton and rookie sensation Michael Pitman Jr. in 2020, Zach Pascal doesn't always get the necessary attention that he deserves. The Colts know the type of player they have in Pascal, he is not only a receiver but an established blocker as well.

In 2020, Zach Pascal had the most yards per catch on the Colts with 14 and has had the same number of receiving touchdowns as Hilton over the last two seasons.

#5 Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Isaiah Rodgers' rookie season was an impactful one, not as a cornerback but on special teams. Rodgers was named the returner for the Colts after the team saw his ability to run the ball back.

In fact, Rodgers was averaging 28.8 yards per return, which ranked him third in the entire National Football League. Rodgers even had a kick return for a touchdown last season. The Colts may want to use Rodgers in the secondary, but his talents on special teams may take first priority.

