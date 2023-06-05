5 movies to watch if you like Tom Brady’s ’80 for Brady’ including Michael Oher's story in The Blind Side

After so many years in the NFL, Tom Brady seemingly was only on a countdown timer for a movie centered around himself. Of course, Brady had already been featured in several documentaries over the years, but getting his own feature film was a first.

However, for many football fans, 80 for Brady might be the first football movie they've seen. As long-time football and Brady fans are well aware, there is a landfill of football movies and television shows worth skipping over. That said, there is also a mountain of movies worth tracking down. Here's a look at five football movies worth giving a viewing after watching 80 for Brady.

Some may even argue that Brady's flick would rank sixth on this list if it were a ranking. Here are 5 movies worth watching after 80 for Brady.

#1 - The Blind Side

The Blind Side - Courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes classic trailers

Sandra Bullock stars as mother on a mission in this uplifting 2009 flick about star offensive lineman Michael Oher, who overcame numerous obstacles to redefine the left tackle position, including homelessness. The movie touches on themes such as judging a book by its cover, blind belief in oneself and in others.

#2 - Remember the Titans

Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans - Courtesy of Classic Movie Trailers on YouTube

This one's an oldie but a goodie. Denzel Washington stars as a hard-nosed football coach tasked with breaking down racial barriers amid desegregation. Set in the 1970s, the coach attempts to grease the wheels of getting white and black players to cooperate in the interest of winning a championship.

Part boot-camp movie, part high school drama, and part football season, this movie goes beyond the gridiron and remains one of the most popular football movies of all-time.

#3 - Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights starring Billy Bob Thornton - Courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

Another good high school football flick for those who have already seen Remember the Titans is Friday Night Lights. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, this brusing affair feels like watching a high stakes football game at times. If you aren't interested in off-the-field drama and just want to watch something good on the field, go ahead and turn this flick on.

#4 - Draft Day

Jennifer Garner in Draft Day - Courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers on YouTube

There are two sides to winning football games. There's the on-field X's and O's, getting touchdowns and winning games. There's also getting those players on the field. The latter aspect of the game is one that fans seldom get an up close look at, but that's what Draft Day is all about.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Teammates not going to a party is a huge red flag."



Debate: Do you think Draft Day is an accurate NFL/Sports movie? "Draft Day is probably the most accurate movies I've seen..." - former #Cardinals GM Steve Keim, on the @dpshow "Teammates not going to a party is a huge red flag."Debate: Do you think Draft Day is an accurate NFL/Sports movie? "Draft Day is probably the most accurate movies I've seen..." - former #Cardinals GM Steve Keim, on the @dpshow"Teammates not going to a party is a huge red flag." Debate: Do you think Draft Day is an accurate NFL/Sports movie? https://t.co/SGD9NJi9Y4

If you like movies about stocks, wheeling and dealing with high stakes, and conversating over bruising, this is the movie for you. Starring Kevin Costner, this imaginary Browns general manager needs to put together a team overnight worth watching and it's not as simple as a run to the grocery store.

ESPN Cleveland @ESPNCleveland We found out Andrew Berry’s real feelings about the movie ‘Draft Day’ We found out Andrew Berry’s real feelings about the movie ‘Draft Day’ 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1H1GZt61RT

Many fans still reference this movie in April, so watching the flick is almost like learning a chunk of the English language.

#5 - Rudy

Sean Astin in Rudy - Courtesy of IrishRoo12 on YouTube

This is a movie about overcoming obstacles no matter how few people believe in you. If you need inspiration or otherwise a sense of overcoming impossible odds, this is the movie for you. Rudy, played by Sean Astin of Lord of the Rings fame, battles as an unathletic young adult trying to break his way into a college football program. If you want a story about outworking talented opponents to their demise, this is the motion picture for you.

The movie also has Vince Vaughn and Jon Faverau. That said, a word of warning: 4:3 might be the only version available for the movie. If you don't like the black bars on the sides resulting in a boxy image, maybe skip this one.

