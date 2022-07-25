5 NFL franchises with the cheapest tickets for 2022/23 NFL season ft. Cleveland Browns and New York Jets

Purchasing tickets to attend an NFL game is relatively expensive and the prices continue to increase each year. Even for the cheapest tickets for the upcoming 2022/23 NFL season, fans can expect to spend a minimum of $50 per ticket. Moreover, the average price for most games exceeds $200 per ticket.

While NFL games aren't necessarily cheap, some teams offer prices that are much more affordable than others. Here are the five teams with the lowest average ticket price ahead of the 2022/23 season. All averages include all seating in the entire stadium, while including all home and away games, as estimated by The Sporting News through data generated by Ticket Smarter.

#5 - Cleveland Browns - $282

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are one of only five teams with an average ticket price below $300 per seat ahead of the 2022/23 season. Their ticket prices have been among the lowest in the league for many years. This is probably due to how the team has struggled to consistently remain competitive over the years.

The Browns were active during the 2022 offseason, pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team will be hoping he can elevate them to being Super Bowl contenders and subsequently make their tickets more valuable.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals - $276

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals have been aggressively improving their roster over the last couple of years by signing free agents and trading for upgrades at various positions. They successfully made it to the playoffs last season, but are aiming to advance further in the 2022/23 season.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



explains Kyler Murray made the right choice choosing football over baseball and his latest contract extension is why... @ColinCowherd explains Kyler Murray made the right choice choosing football over baseball and his latest contract extension is why...@ColinCowherd explains https://t.co/yfhbfZILec

The Cardinals also made headlines during the 2022 offseason by making Kyler Murray the second-highest paid player in the league. With a strong roster, they expect to be contenders this season under Kliff Kingsburry despite having some of the cheapest tickets on the market.

#3 - New York Jets - $265

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have failed to make it to the NFL playoffs in each of the last 11 seasons. This likely contributes to their tickets being some of the cheapest in the league.

The New York Jets are in a unique situation as they share their home stadium with the New York Giants. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are the only other pair of teams in the league to share a home city and home stadium. While the Jets average the third lowest ticket prices, the Giants have the 11th lowest.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars - $258

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traditionally struggled to maintain local support from their fan base relative to most other NFL teams. They rank among the bottom three in the NFL in both average ticket prices as well as average attendance during their home games.

The Jaguars were one of the most active teams during the free agency period of the 2022 NFL offseason. They added quality players on offense and defense, including Darious Williams and Evan Engram. If their new look, helmed by Doug Pederson, finds some success, their fan support will likely increase accordingly.

#1 - Detroit Lions - $244

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Like the Jaguars, the Detroit Lions also rank in the bottom three in the NFL in both average ticket prices and total attendance in their home games. They are one of the oldest franchises in the entire league, but have traditionally struggled to find consistent success.

Not only have the Lions failed to ever win a Super Bowl ring, but they have never even appeared in the game. They are the only current NFC team that has never represented the conference in a Super Bowl.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far