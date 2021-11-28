5 NFL games remembered for crazy weather conditions

Some of the most memorable games in NFL history featured epic weather conditions. The major effect that serious weather can have on the way a game plays out has cemented in history certain games that will never be forgotten.

Storms and severe temperatures play the biggest factor. Here are five wild weather games that NFL history will never forget.

5 Memorable NFL games featuring crazy weather

#1 - The Tuck Rule Game

The 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders will forever be known as the Tuck Rule Game for the controversial ruling that directly impacted the outcome of the game. Tom Brady appeared to lose a fumble late in the fourth quarter on a play that would have pretty much sealed the game for the Raiders.

After the play was reviewed, the call was overturned and the ball was given back to the Patriots because of what was thought to be an apparent "tuck" by Tom Brady. The Patriots would go on to win the game.

It's one of the most controversial calls in NFL history and will never be forgotten. As for the weather, temperatures were below freezing and it snowed almost the entire game in Foxborough.

#2 - The Ice Bowl

The 1967 NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys is famously known as the Ice Bowl. It is one of the most memorable games in NFL history known for the intense weather.

It was 13 degrees below zero at Lambeau Field, earning it the nickname of the 'Frozen Tundra.'

In addition to being one of the coldest games in NFL history, it also featured two of the most legendary coaches of all time going head to head. Vince Lombardi of the Packers and Tom Landry of the Cowboys are both in the NFL Hall of Fame.

