5 NFL owners who support Donald Trump ft. Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder

All 32 NFL owners are billionaires. This exclusive group comprises some of the richest people in the country and even around the world. Owning an NFL team is one of the most profitable businesses on earth. Moreover, as the value of a franchise increases, their owners become proportionately richer.

Extreme wealth often equates to having power and influence, including in the political world. Who these billionaire owners choose to support in politics can sometimes be a big deal. Here are five NFL owners who have openly supported former US President Donald Trump.

#1 - Stephen Ross

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross claims to have known Donald Trump for more than 40 years within business circles, especially in the world of real estate. Ross and Trump are two of the most successful real estate developers of this generation. It would thus make sense for them to have crossed paths during their business careers.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: A behind the scenes look at why #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fired coach Brian Flores. From NFL Now: A behind the scenes look at why #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fired coach Brian Flores. https://t.co/GxXvxJtLLt

Ross organized a huge fundraiser for Trump back when he was running for president. The Miami Dolphins owner has also made it very clear over the years that while he is an associate of Trump's, by no means supports all of his views and opinions.

#2 - Dan Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder reportedly donated well over a million dollars to Trump's campaign while he was running for the presidency. His NFL team is located in Washington DC and he has reportedly spent plenty of time in the company of the former president.

#3 - Robert Kraft

Bill Belichick, Donald Trump, and Robert Kraft

Donald Trump and Robert Kraft have had a public friendship for many years. Kraft also supported Trump during his campaign, reportedly donating a million dollars to the cause. Kraft has also gifted Trump with a jersey and helmet for the team he owns, the New England Patriots.

While Kraft is honest about his relationship with Trump, he also makes it perfectly clear that it doesn't mean he is also in favor of all his policies and opinions. Kraft once publicly criticized Trump for his stance on NFL players who were kneeling in protest during the National Anthem of games.

#4 - Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Opposite Robert Kraft, outspoken Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones publicly supported Donald Trump's stance on NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem. Trump believed players should be disciplined for doing so and should be forced to find other ways of protesting, and Jones agreed.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein



Jerry: "He’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen."

usatoday.com/story/sports/n… Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confident Trump will govern through COVID-19.Jerry: "He’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confident Trump will govern through COVID-19.Jerry: "He’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen."usatoday.com/story/sports/n…

Jones hasn't been shy about publicly offering his support to the former president, often praising him for his aggressive approach to business and politics. This despite the fact that he doesn't necessarily agree with all of his opinions and actions. Jones also reportedly donated approximately a million dollars to Trump's campaign.

#5 - Woody Johnson

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has somewhat entered the world of politics himself in addition to being a supporter of Donald Trump. Under the Trump administration, Johnson was named the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom. He spent most of his time overseas and away from his NFL team.

Johnson reportedly contributed more than two million dollars to Trump's campaign as well as to Trump Victory, a joint committee formed between Trump and the Republican Party. Johnson isn't just a supporter of Trump, he's also a direct co-worker and a part of the foundation of his political party.

